HUNTINGTON — Dionna Gray from outside, Imani Hickman on the inside and the usual press on defense.
Huntington High got solid results from all three facets Thursday night and breezed past Parkersburg, 66-27, at Archer-Lucas Gymnasium.
Gray, a senior, drilled eight three-pointers on the way to a game-high 27 points. Hickman handled the chances close to the basket and finished with 16 points. And the Highlanders unleashed that standard press and the Big Reds turned the ball over 16 times.
This was the home opener for the Lady Highlanders (3-0, with all three wins by lopsided margins). Their next game is Tuesday at home against Woodrow Wilson.
Parkersburg is 0-3, with all road defeats. The Big Reds have three more away games before game No. 1 at home on Dec. 28 against Martinsburg. Trinity Balog paced the visitors with 10 points.
Gray had the hot hand Thursday, and her teammates kept feeding her the ball for that reason.
“Any time a teammate’s hot, you keep giving them the ball until they miss,” Gray said. “I was feeling pretty good.”
Gray, who’s made a commitment to attend Kent State, hit four threes in each half. She netted 13 points in the first half and Hickman 10 as Huntington raced to a 31-11 lead at halftime. Gray drained two threes each in the third and fourth quarters as the Lady Highlanders kept expanding the lead. Huntington had nine threes total.
“Imani played a good game,” Gray said. “She scored inside, and if there was a miss, she was there for the rebound and put it back up.”
Huntington coach Lonnie Lucas enjoyed watching the barrage of threes, but he knows there can be off-nights from long range.
“Can’t always count on that many threes,” Lucas said. “Dionna can shoot it. Hickman’s doing a better job on the boards, having a better time scoring.”
Huntington’s press and defense limited the Big Reds to single-digit scoring in three of the four periods.
“That press creates offense,” Lucas said. “We missed way too many layups.”
There were times the Big Reds passed the ball over the top of the press, and Lucas took exception to that.
“I don’t like giving layups,” Lucas said. “I don’t mind the outside shots.”
PARKERSBURG 6 5 11 5 – 27: Miller 4, Balog 10, Roberts 3, Harvey 2, Hilling 2, Florence 6.
HUNTINGTON – 15 16 21 14 – 66: Jackson 4, L. Smith 5, M. Smith 4, Hickman 16, Gray 27, Turner 10.
