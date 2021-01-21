CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Coal Grove used an 8-0 run at the end of the first half to take a 27-21 lead and the Hornets pulled away from stubborn Chesapeake in the second half to record a 64-47 Ohio Valley Conference win Thursday night at Chesapeake’s Norm Person Court.
The Panthers (9-5, 6-4 OVC) held a 21-19 lead with 2:17 left in the second period on a three-pointer by Blake Anderson. Senior Addi Dillow started the Coal Grove surge with a pair of baskets, Kelsey Fraley added one and Dillow one just before the buzzer to complete the burst and get the momentum for good.
“With Chris (Chesapeake coach Chris Ball) you never know what to expect,” Lady Hornets coach Rick Roach said. “He had his kids prepared. We showed we can make adjustments.”
Dillow (32) and Abbey (22) combined for 54 points when Coal Grove blasted Chesapeake, 75-38, back on Dec. 10. Thursday, Dillow finished with a team-high 20, but Hicks had just eight. Ellie Holmes came through with 15.
“Dillow’s there for us,” Roach said. “She showed what senior leadership is all about. She handles the role. She understands when someone else is open, give the ball up. She doesn’t mind.”
Maddie Ward tallied 19 points to lead Chespeake and Anderson added 17.
Ball said the game flow was going in Chesapeake’s favor until the last two minutes of the first half.
“We controlled tempo, kept Dillow and Hicks in check,” Ball said. “Those two killed us the last time. Dillow makes them go. It shows they have a lot of weapons.”
Coal Grove (15-1, 10-1 OVC leader) continued its run in the third quarter, enjoying a 20-10 edge for a 47-31 lead. The Lady Hornets hurt the home team with pressure defense and offensive rebounds.
“We talked at the half about we were not getting offensive rebounds,” Roach said. “Stand and watch. The kids will be upset, too, about the free throw shooting. We’ve got to do better.”
“A bad third quarter and we didn’t battle on the boards,” Ball said. “We’re undersized, but that’s not an excuse. Got to get a body on people.”
Roach said his Hornets have many ways to attack opponents and have to be ready for whatever they encounter.
“We got other people and they came through,” Roach said. “Chesapeake never let up. Every practice I tell the girls teams are going to bring their best. They want to beat you.”
In the fourth period, Chesapeake cut the lead to 54-45 on a basket by Kandace Pauley with 1:56 to play. The Lady Hornets dominated from that point to the end to extend their winning streak to 14 games.
Chesapeake’s next game is Saturday at Gallia Academy. Coal Grove returns to play Monday at home against Ironton.
COAL GROVE 10 17 20 17 — 64: Dillow 20, Hicks 8, Kaleigh Murphy 9, Elli Holmes 15, Keaton 3, Griffith 3, Fraley 6.
CHESAPEAKE 10 11 10 16 — 47 : Pauley 2, Anderson 17, McComas 3, Ward 19, Duncan 6.