ONA — If any team was a stickler for following COVID-19 precautions, it was the Cabell Midland High School girls basketball squad.
The Knights made the 2020 tournament and, unlike most teams, played a game before the event was shut down. Cabell Midland fell 56-43 to University in the first round and wanted to ensure they stayed healthy for a return trip this season. Now that they’re back for the 2021 Elite Eight, the Knights say they’re ready to make a run at the Class AAAA title.
Second seed Cabell Midland (12-3) takes on No. 7 seed Jefferson (12-0) at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
“We really don’t care who scores or gets the ball,” said 6-foot-1 sophomore forward Jazmyn Wheeler. “We’re all family.”
The stat sheet proves Wheeler’s point. She averages 13 points per game, second only to 6-foot senior guard Autumn Lewis, an Alderson Broaddus signee who scores 15 points per contest. Sophomore guard Jayda Allie scores 11 points per game and juniors Rylie Allie and K.K. Potter average 10 per game. Freshman guard Sophi Aldridge averages 8 points per outing.
The Knights’ size — three players 6 feet tall or taller — usually presents a problem for foes, but Jefferson features a player who is 6-4, another who is 6-3 and three who are 6 feet.
One of the Cougars, Macie Chrisman, told the Martinsburg Journal that Jefferson hopes to exploit Cabell Midland’s tendency to “turn the ball over a lot,” but that strong defense against the 3-point shot will be a major concern.
Cougar senior Jordan Carr said she’s confident.
“I think we can beat them,” Carr said. “We have to play our game and not be scared.”
Jefferson’s players said they feel they’ve been overlooked, despite being 12-0. All of the Cougars’ wins have come against teams from the Eastern Panhandle, an area not noted for a great deal of success in girls basketball.
The winner of the game moves on to play the victor of Thursday’s 9:30 a.m. contest featuring third-seeded George Washington (13-3) and No. 6 seed Woodrow Wilson (13-4). Cabell Midland beat GW twice, 52-49 and 54-53, this season.
No. 1 Huntington High (13-1) plays No. 8 Martinsburg (8-4) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. At 9 p.m. Thursday, fourth-seeded Morgantown (11-2) takes on fifth-seeded Wheeling Park (15-3).