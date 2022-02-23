ASHLAND — Boyd County and Ashland played yet another nail-biter Wednesday night in the Region 16 64th District championship game at Andersen Gym. Would it be any other way?
The Lady Lions had three chances to pull away from the Kittens, but saw them instead rally to make a game of it.
On the fourth chance, Boyd County took a 43-36 lead with 5:09 left, and this time held off the comeback attempt by the Kittens.
Kenleigh Woods converted a three-point play with 1:11 left to cut Boyd County’s lead to 47-44.
From there the game featured untimely turnovers, the biggest with four seconds left and Ashland having the ball to set up a final shot. Instead, the Lady Lions forced yet another turnover on the sideline near halfcourt and escaped with a 47-44 win to capture the district championship.
“Don’t matter now,” Lady Lions coach Pete Fraley said. “Saw a flare screen, our player stepped over and they had to throw the ball back. Fortunately the ball ended up in our hands.”
Ashland coach Bill Bradley, who is stepping down after this season, said his team didn’t quite execute the plan.
“Lined up too close to the sideline,” he said. “It was too tight. We came back three times. It was just one of those plays.”
Audrey Biggs led Boyd County with 19 points. Her final basket came on a lob to her under the basket and a 47-44 lead with 1:24 to play.
“Biggs does a nice job,” Fraley said. “She hits some big-time shots. She beat herself up after the missed free throw (with 6.9 seconds left). They all came back and got it done.”
Boyd County will go in as regional champ and Ashland as the runner-up when the Region 16 tournament starts next week at Johnson Arena at Morehead State. Pairings will be made Saturday.
Fraley knew Ashland would hang tough despite being down three different times.
“They never quit,” he said. “That’s a Bill Bradley-coached team. Lot of fight.”
One of the big closing plays came when Taylor Bartum threw a deep inbounds pass to a streaking Biggs, who got behind the Ashland defense. She got fouled and didn’t convert the front end of the one-and-one.
“Should have told her to score,” Fraley said.
“Best duo around,” Bartrum said of Biggs and herself. “It (the pass) was there. She was open. We took it.”
Biggs said she had a talk with Fraley prior to that play.
“I asked coach if it would be OK,” she said. “Go deep and Taylor put the ball there.”
“She’s amazing,” Bartrum said of Biggs.
Mikayla Martin led Ashland with 11 points.
In the regular season, Ashland won the first meeting by three points and the Lady Lions took the rematch by one.
Prior to the game, Bradley received a plaque and rocking chair (as a parting gift) for time he served as coach at Boyd Country first, then Ashland. He spent 15 years at Boyd County in softball and 20-plus years at Ashland as this was his final game in Andersen Gytm.
BOYD COUNTY 17 8 14 8 — 47: Bartrum 5, Biggs 19, Jordan 6, Opell 6, Stevens 3, Neese 8.
ASHLAND 9 14 13 8 — 44: Gulley 7, Martin 11, Robinson 2, Sellers 8, C. Wallenfeltz 3, L. Wallenfeltz 8, Woods 5.