THE PLAINS, Ohio — Samantha Lafon scored 17 points to lead Ironton to a 55-21 victory over Athens Wednesday in girls high school basketball.
Elli Williams scored 12 for the Fighting Tigers (1-0). Laura Manderick paced the Bulldogs with 10 points.
SYMMES VALLEY 59, WELLSTON 51: Taylor Sells scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds the Vikings (1-1) defeated he Rockets.
Spring Ross scored 17 points and Jenna Malone pulled down 10 rebounds for Symmes Valley, which trailed by four points early.
MEIGS 51, SOUTHERN 38: Mallory Hawley scored 18 points and snared seven rebounds to help the Marauders (1-0) defeat the Tornadoes in Racine, Ohio.
Bre Lilly scored 12 points for Meigs. Kayla Evans paced Southern (1-1) with 12 points. Baylee Wolfe snatched 13 rebounds.