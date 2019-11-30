THE PLAINS, Ohio — Samantha Lafon scored 17 points to lead Ironton to a 55-21 victory over Athens Wednesday in girls high school basketball.

Elli Williams scored 12 for the Fighting Tigers (1-0). Laura Manderick paced the Bulldogs with 10 points.

SYMMES VALLEY 59, WELLSTON 51: Taylor Sells scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds the Vikings (1-1) defeated he Rockets.

Spring Ross scored 17 points and Jenna Malone pulled down 10 rebounds for Symmes Valley, which trailed by four points early.

MEIGS 51, SOUTHERN 38: Mallory Hawley scored 18 points and snared seven rebounds to help the Marauders (1-0) defeat the Tornadoes in Racine, Ohio.

Bre Lilly scored 12 points for Meigs. Kayla Evans paced Southern (1-1) with 12 points. Baylee Wolfe snatched 13 rebounds.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.