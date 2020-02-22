WAVERLY, Ohio — Samantha LaFon didn’t beat South Point by herself, but the Ironton center almost did.
The 5-foot-11 junior center was the difference in the Fighting Tigers’ 39-26 triumph over the Pointers Saturday in a Division III girls high school basketball district semifinal at Waverly Downtown Arena. LaFon scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Ironton over smaller South Point.
“Samantha played well,” Tigers coach Doug Graham said. “They were double- and triple-teaming her.”
Third-seeded Ironton (22-3) advances to the district championship game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, against seventh-seeded North Adams (20-4) at Waverly.
South Point’s strategy worked for a while. Lafon pulled down eight rebounds, but scored just six points, in the first half as the 11th-seed Pointers (15-8) trailed 13-10. The Tigers, however, made getting the ball to their standout post player a priority in the second half and LaFon responded with 19 points.
“It’s hard when you’re as small as we are,” South Point coach David Adams said. “Our girls played hard. I’m proud of them.
Maddy Khounlavong scored to open the third quarter to pull the Pointers within 14-12, but LaFon scored 10 of the next 12 points to boost Ironton’s lead to 24-13. In fact, LaFon scored all 11 of the Tigers’ points in the period, as well as the first two of the fourth quarter before teammate Evan Williams made a shot to make it 29-18 with 4:17 left in the game.
South Point pulled within 31-23 after a Khounlavong free throw with 2:08 left, but never moved closer.
“We came out in the second half and played as we were capable of playing,” Graham said.
North Adams presents a challenge South Point couldn’t in 6-1 junior center Delaney Harper, along with an aggressive pressing defense.
“North Adams is hot,” Graham said. “They’ve beaten the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the district the last two weeks. They’re really playing well right now, and we’ll have our hands full next Saturday.”
SOUTH POINT 3 7 8 8 — 26: Whitt 8, Khounlavong 8, Carey 5, Crawley 3, Staley 2.
IRONTON 9 5 11 14 — 39: LaFon 25, Hannan 4, El. Williams 7, Ev. Williams 2.
NORTH ADAMS 45, WHEELERSBURG 37: A pair of eights were good enough to win.
The Green Devils used two 8-0 runs to take control and win their Division III district semifinal at the Waverly Downtown Arena.
Fourth-seeded North Adams (20-4) trailed 24-21 with 41 seconds left in the third quarter, but Faith Howell’s free throws brought the Green Devils within 24-23 by the period’s end. Delaney Harper opened the fourth quarter with four points and Wylie Shipley scored two to give North Adams a lead it never lost.
The turnover-plagued Pirates pulled within 32-30 after Kaylee Darnell scored on a drive with 4:03 left in the game. Braylie Jones, though, hit a 3-point shot and two free throws to spark another 8-0 run that put the contest out of reach.
Harper led North Adams with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Darnell paced Wheelersburg with 16 points.
The second-seeded Pirates made just 13 of 41 shots (31.7 percent), including 2 of 13 (15.3 percent) from 3-point range, committed 21 turnovers and were outrebounded 26-16.
NORTH ADAMS 9 6 8 22 — 45: Sonner 3, Kendall 1, Shipley 6, Buttelwerth 8, Jones 7, Call 3, Harper 15, Howell 2.
WHEELERSBURG 2 12 10 13 — 37: Jolly 2, Keeney 7, Kallner 8, Darnell 16, Walker 2, Eaton 2.