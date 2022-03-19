HUNTINGTON -- Zane Lanham not only won a national championship, he did it in perhaps the most remarkable way possible.
A Huntington High graduate wrestling for Life University, Lanham won an NAIA title in the 197-pound division last week in Park City, Kansas. In the finals, Lanham pinned five-time All-American and defending national champ Isaac Bartel of Montana State-Northern.
"My buddy told me the night before he had a vision that I pinned this guy in a cradle," Lanham said. "I told him, 'no way.'"
Way. At 6:17 of the third period, Lanham pinned Bartel in a cradle, named for its similarity to the way a person might hold a baby.
"It felt really good," said Lanham, who began wrestling when he was 8. "All the hard work I've put in is worth it."
Lanham entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed and left as an All-American and, to his surprise, with a 26-0 record.
"I was undefeated the whole year and didn't even know it," Lanham said. "I didn't realize it until somebody told me after the championship."
Making the victory sweeter was that Lanham lost to Bartel in the semifinals last year.
"I didn't have film on him last year and I was still adjusting to the weight class," Lanham said. "I wasn't really a 197 last year. I grew into my weight."
Lanham said although he didn't expect a pin, he entered the title match confident. Much of that attitude came from an early-season triumph over North Carolina's Max Shaw, one of the better wrestlers in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Lanham also won that match by pin.
"I came in hungry for the title," Lanham said.
Lanham thanked his teammates and coaches, as well as his dad Richie and Huntington High coach Robbie Archer for his success. Lanham honored the Highlanders with his wardrobe in the championship match.
"I love that he wore his Huntington High team-issued socks in his college finals match," Archer said, with a laugh.
Archer said Huntington's wrestling team watched Lanham's match March 6 on ESPN3 on a cell phone at the Mountain Health Arena moments after Highlander Robby Martin won the heavyweight title at the state wrestling tournament.
"When he pinned the guy, our group was cheering and everyone who was hanging around the arena couldn't figure out why we were celebrating post tournament," Archer said. "It was a great situation."
Lanham, a business management major, owns two more seasons of eligibility.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
