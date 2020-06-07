CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds won one World Series in the 1990s, but were one of the better franchises in that decade.
The team recently released fan voting for its all-1990s team, which featured several stars from the 1990 squad that swept the Oakland Athletics in four games in the World Series.
The Reds made the league championship series twice in the ’90s — in 1990 and 1995, and came within one game of the playoffs in 1999.
Voting was close at several positions but Hall of Famer Barry Larkin was the runaway winner at shortstop.
Fans voted for Sean Casey at first base, Bret Boone at second base, Chris Sabo at third base and Joe Oliver at catcher. The outfield featured Paul O’Neil in right, Eric Davis in center, and Reggie Sanders in left.
The starting pitchers were right-hander Jose Rijo and left-handers Tom Browning and Danny Jackson. The bullpen included right-handers Rob Dibble, Danny Graves and Jeff Brantley along with lefties Randy Myers and Norm Charlton. Dibble, Myers and Charlton formed The Nasty Boys.
Candidates at each position were:
Catchers — Oliver, Benito Santiago, Eddie Taubensee, Jason LaRue and Jeff Reed;
First Base — Casey, Todd Benziner, Hal Morris, Dmitri Young and Eduardo Perez;
Second Base — Boone, Mariano Duncan, Pokey Reese, Bill Doran and Ron Oester;
Third Base — Sabo, Aaron Boone, Tony Fernandez, Jeff Branson and Willie Greene
Shortstop — Larkin, Freddy Benavides, Travis Dawkins and Pokey Reese;
Outfield (Select 3) — Davis, O’Neil, Sanders, Glenn Braggs, Billy Hatcher, Roberto Kelly, Deion Sanders, Chris Stynes, Dmitri Young, Mike Cameron, Ron Gant, Thomas Howard, Kevin Mitchell, Bip Roberts, Reggie Sanders and Greg Vaughn;
Starting Pitchers (Select 3) — Rijo, Browning, Jackson, Jack Armstrong, Chris Hammond, Steve Parris, John Smiley, Brett Tomko, Tim Belcher, Dave Burba, Pete Harnisch, Denny Neagle, Mark Portugal, Pete Schourek and Greg Swindell;
Relief Pitchers (Select 3) — Dibble, Myers, Charlton, Brantley, Graves, Stan Belinda, Hector Carrasco, Mike Remlinger, Jeff Shaw, Scott Sullivan, Gabe White, Ted Power, Scott Service, Lee Smith, David Weathers and Scott Williamson.
A look at each position:
Catcher: Oliver was behind the plate as the Reds won the World Series and he had the game-winning hit in Game 2, doubling off Dennis Eckersley down the left field line to score Billy Bates.
First base: Morris played eight seasons and batted better than .300 in five of those years, but Casey, known by his nickname “the mayor of Cincinnati” Was a fan favorite, despite playing just two seasons in the ‘90s.
Second base: Boone was an All-Star, won a Gold Glove and earned some MVP votes in 1994 when he batted .320 with 12 home runs and 68 RBI.
Shortstop: Larkin batted .303 for the decade.
Third base: Sabo led the Reds in hitting in the World Series. He was the Rookie of the Year in 1988 and made two All-Star games. He hit two home runs in an 8-3 victory over Oakland in Game 3 of the World Series.
Outfield: Davis homered in Game 1 of the World Series and was one of the more-talented players ever to wear a Redds uniform. Cincinnati traded him to the Los Angees Dodgers in 1992 but he returned in 1996 and hit 26 home runs with 83 RBIs.
Sanders played eight seasons and hit 125 home runs, stole 194 stolen bases and drove in 503 runs.
O’Neill played three years with the Reds in the 90s before General aManager Jim Bowden made him his first traded player, dealing him to the New York Yankees for Roberto Kelly. In the 90s with Cincinnati, O’Neill hit 58 homers and drove in 235 runs.
Starting pitchers: Rijo was 72-43 with a 2.74 ERA during the ’90s and was the World Series MVP, winning two games. Browning won 45 games from 90-94, was an All-Star and had 15 and 14 wins in back-to-back seasons. He was known for being the first Reds rookie to win 20 games in 1985 and for a 1988 no-hitter vs; the Dodgers.
Jackson was 6-6 in 1990, his only season he played with the Reds in the 90s. He started Game 2 of the World Series.
Bullpen: Dibble threw 100 miles an hour and had 86 saves. He was a two-time All-Star. Charlton had 29 saves, 19 wins and a 2.85 ERA. Myers had 37 saves and a 2.96 ERA. Brantley saved 88 games, 44 in 1996 when he led the National League and was the Fireman of the Year. Graves pitched three seasons in the ’90s and had 27 saves in 1999.