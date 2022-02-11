SPRING VALLEY — Luke Larsen scored a career-high 27 points to lead Spring Valley (2-13) to a 75-68 victory over Hurricane Thursday at the Wolves Den.
Lucas Hazlett scored 20 points for the Timberwolves, who trailed 27-25 at halftime, but used a 23-16 run in the third quarter to take control and break a 13-game losing streak. Nas’jaih Jones led the Redskins (4-14) with 24 points. Jackson Clark scored 17.
HURRICANE 11 14 16 27 — 68: Jones 24, James 1, Richmond 0, Huggins 0, Whittington 6, Clark 17, Benytil 2, Taylor 1.
SPRING VALLEY 14 13 23 25 --75: Abercrombie 4, Adkins 8, Grayson 4, Parsons 0, Mosser 0, Hazlett 20, Caldwell 5, Smith 4, Larsen 27.
CHESAPEAKE 57, SOUTH WEBSTER 52: The Panthers (12-7) made all 10 of their free throws in the fourth quarter to defeat the visiting Jeeps (12-7). Dannie Maynard scored 22 points, Levi Blankenship 13 and Ben Bragg 12 for Chesapeake. Eli Roberts led South Webster with 21 points. Will Collins chipped in 12.
BOYD COUNTY 75, ELLIOTT COUNTY 62: Boyd County (17-4) made 16 3-pointers in a battle of Lions in Sandy Hook, Kentucky. Rheyce Deboard scored 21 points, Cole Hicks 15, Jacob Spurlock 14 and Jason Ellis 12 for Boyd County. Ellis snared 13 rebounds. Elliott County fell to 14-7.
MEIGS 58, WELLSTON 49: One night after losing to the Rockets in Wellston, Ohio, the Marauders (10-8 overall, 6-5 Tri-Valley Conference) gained revenge in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Coulter Cleland led Meigs with 23 points. Braylon Harrison scored 13 and Ethan Stewart 11. Cyan Ervin led the Rockets with 29 points.
FAIRVIEW 66, ST. PATRICK 52: Jason Manning scored 26 points, Bubba Day 14 and Tamel Smith 10 as the Eagles (10-15) topped the Saints (3-22) in Westwood, Kentucky. Chase Walton scored 20 for St. Patrick. Allan Briseno scored 17 and Samuel Porter 12.
Girls basketball
IRONTON 48, MINFORD 40: The 17th-seeded Fighting Tigers jumped to a 26-16 halftime lead and held off the No. 16 seed and host Falcons in an Ohio Division III sectional tournament game. Kirsten Williams led Ironton (10-13) with 17 points. Teegan Carpenter and Isabel Morgan each scored 10. Lindsee Williams paced Minford with 21 points. Ironton advances to the second round Monday at top-seeded Wheelersburg.
IRONTON 10 16 9 17 — 48: Deer 0, Gonzalez 0, E. Williams 9, Carpenter 10, , Lackey 0, C. Cecil 2. Freeman 0, K. Williams 17, Morgan 10, White 0.
MINFORD 7 9 10 14 — 40: Cronin 0, Rettit 1, Davis 4, Conkel 5, Lindsee Williams 21, Risner 9, Cantrell 0.
COAL GROVE 61, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 29: Kaleigh Murphy scored 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the host Hornets (15-7) to a triumph over the Indians (3-13) in a Division III sectional tournament game. Elli Holmes scored 13 points. Coal Grove advances to the second round at 7 p.m., Monday at North Adams (15-4). The Green Devils beat Chesapeake 50-31 Thursday.
WCH 46, GALLIA ACADEMY 41: Washington Court House (3-15) used an 11-0 spurt in the second quarter to pull away from the Blue Angels (4-18) in overtime in a Division II postseason game in Centenary, Ohio. Allison Mangold and Alleigh Wead-Salmi led the Blue Lions with 12 points each. Preslee Reed scored 14 points and Chanee Cremeens 10 for Gallia Academy.
GREEN 47, NEW BOSTON 24: Kasey Kimbler scored 34 points and Anna Knapp 10 to lead the Bobcats to a victory over the Tigers. Cassie Williams scored 15 for New Boston.
