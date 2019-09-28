ONA — Sophomore Jackson Fetty’s touchdown carry with 17 seconds to play put Cabell Midland on top 26-21 and the Knights' defense held on the final series to win over Capital in a Mountain State Athletic Conference football game Friday at the Castle.
Fetty’s touchdown was the only score of the fourth quarter and came after a missed extra point following Jakob Caudill’s 30-yard run with 8:14 of the third quarter that gave the Knights a 20-14 lead. Fetty took the handoff from quarterback J.J. Roberts and ran up the middle of the field, shedding a tackle inside the 5-yard line finally spinning his way into the end zone for the go-ahead score.
His touchdown came on the sophomore’s fourth carry of the game and kept Cabell Midland (5-0 overall, 5-0 MSAC) atop the conference standings.
Capital (3-2, 3-1 MSAC) took advantage of three Knight fumbles to hold the lead late in the game but struggled to get a ground game going against a tough Cabell Midland defense.
Instead, the Cougars found success through the air. Quarterback Evan Landers passed for 213 yards and two touchdowns a 10-yard pass to Kerion Martin, who dashed another 76 yards to the end zone for a touchdown that sent his team up 21-20.
That score held through most of the second half until Cabell Midland took over at its own 40-yard-line after a Capital punt with 3:45 to play in the game.
With all three of their timeouts, the Knights kept the ball on the ground. Facing a fourth-and-1 at the Capital 41, Roberts picked up a first down to save the game.
Head coach Luke Salmons strategically used his timeouts to save just enough time for Fetty to get the final score.
Cabell Midland was able to chew up big yardage gains in the second half against a Capital defense that began to wear down but still came up with big plays on defense to stall Midland’s momentum.
The Knights gained 369 yards rushing the ball, led by Caudill’s 160 yards and two touchdowns. Roberts gained 120 yards rushing from the QB position and scored the game’s first touchdown in the first quarter.
Kerion Martin and Evan Landers paced Capital’s offense. Martin caught five passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns, including the 86-yard score that had given his team the lead. Landers completed 13 of 24 passes for 213 yards and two scores against just one interception.
Cabell Midland, the WVSSAC No. 1 team in Class AAA heading into the game, will retain first place in the MSAC with the win. Capital, tied for No. 4 in the rankings coming in, will drop; the polls on Tuesday will determine how far.
CAPITAL 7 7 7 0 — 21
CABELL MIDLAND 7 7 6 0 — 20
CM — Roberts 21 run (Grobe kick).
C — Martin 2 pass from Landers (Spurlock kick).
C — Calloway 3 run (Spurlock kick).
CM — Caudill 3 run (Grobe kick).
CM — Caudill 30 run (kick failed).
C — Martin 86 pass from Landrs (Spurlock kick).
CM — Fetty 12 run (run failed).
Cap / CM
First downs 9 / 23
Rushes-yards 16-(-26) / 64-369
Passes 13-24-1 / 2-2-0
Passing yards 213 / 26
Total yards 187 / 395
Fumbles-lost 1-1 / 4-3
Penalties-yards 5-41 / 5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (Ca) Calloway 5-(-6), Taylor 1-0, Landers 5-(-10), Knox 1-(-5), James 1-(-5); (CM) Roberts 16-120, Caudill 24-160, Hess 18-63, Wroten 2-2, Fetty 4-24.
PASSING: (Ca) Landers 13-24-1 213; (CM) Roberts 2-2-0 26 yards.
RECEIVING: (Ca) Taylor 3-27, Knox 5-37, Martin 5-124, Calloway 3-18; (CM) McCoy 1-12, Hess 1-14.