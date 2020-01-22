HUNTINGTON — Freshly minted Associated Press Class AAA boys basketball No. 1 Cabell Midland traveled to Huntington on Tuesday to defend that ranking and down the Highlanders in the second meeting between the two squads this season.
The Knights nearly tripped up in their first defense of that ranking, but a bucket by freshman Dominic Schmidt with :00.4 left gave his team a 49-47 win.
Schmidt scored 24 points to lead Cabell Midland (11-0) to the win.
Schmidt hit six 3-pointers including two during the final 1:42 of the third quarter when the Knights were trailing by nine points.
Following a timeout called by Cabell Midland head coach J.J. Martin, Schmidt drained a three that closed the gap to 36-30 and then answered with a 2-point goal 32 seconds later to cut the lead to four.
Following a Huntington basket, Schmidt again drained a 3-pointer, and with four seconds left in the quarter Palmer Riggio’s two closed the Knights to within one point at 38-37.
Huntington, which played Cabell Midland tough for three quarters in the first matchup between the two in Ona on Dec. 17 before a fourth-quarter collapse caused the team a 68-58 loss, looked on the verge of having history repeat itself.
The Highlanders (6-5), which had their biggest lead at nine points, didn’t go quietly this time. It built that lead on back-to-back 3-pointers from senior Torin Lochow and a basket by Eli Archer with 3:34 to play in the third that forced Martin to call a timeout.
With its lead cut to one, Amare Smith got the first basket of the fourth quarter that put Huntington up 40-37. Schmidt answered with a 3-pointer at 7:29 to play to tie the game at 40. A three by Joe Patterson put the Highlanders back on top.
The teams traded baskets until Riggio scored a basket, drew a foul and sank the free throw to tie the game 45-45 with 4:14 to play. K.K. Siebert scored at 2:43 of the fourth period to give Cabell Midland its first lead since it led 13-12 at 6:28 of the second period.
Cabell Midland held that advantage as both squads traded turnovers and fouls until Archer went to the line with 13 seconds to play. He hit both foul shots, giving Cabell Midland one last chance with the ball and its freshman one more chance to lead the team.
“My brother hit his shots,” said sophomore Chandler Schmidt of Dominic. “He played really well. He had that stretch in the fourth quarter, and that’s what got us to pull together.”
The sophomore, who finished with nine points in the game, said Cabell Midland didn’t let its No. 1 ranking go its head, but was rather caught up in the atmosphere with both schools packing neighboring sections of the gym across from the benches.
Huntington was led by Lochow’s 19 points, while Smith scored nine points for the Highlanders and pulled down 10 rebounds in the loss.
“We should have beat them both games,” Huntington coach Ty Holmes said. “We kind of got out of our offense in the fourth quarter, but our guys fought hard. We’ve just got to play smarter.”
Huntington will play another rivalry game on Saturday when it hosts Spring Valley for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff at Lucas-Archer Gym. Cabell Midland plays Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against Woodrow Wilson in Beckley.
CABELL MIDLAND 10 12 15 12 — 49: Siebert 5, D. Schmidt 24, Riggio 9, C. Schmidt 9, Marcum 2.
HUNTINGTON 7 21 10 9 — 47: Patterson 5, Sims 6, Page 2, Lochow 19, Hinton 2, Smith 9, Archer 4.