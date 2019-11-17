GLENHAYES — Wheeling Central Catholic quarterback Jacob Rine threw a 70-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to Jalen Creighton with 9 seconds left in the game and the Maroon Knights won a 13-12 thriller over the Tolsia Rebels Saturday afternoon in the first round of the WVSSAC Class A playoffs.
The touchdown was the second score in the final minute of the contest and came following a 90-yard scoring drive by the Rebels, who took a 12-7 lead with 39 seconds remaining when Jesse Muncy found Tanner Copley for a 6-yard touchdown pass, but failed on the two-point conversion.
After a scoreless first half, Tolsia’s Gavin Meadows returned an interception 56 yards for the game’s first score as time expired in the third quarter. Wheeling Central took its first lead of the game when Rine found Creighton for a 17-yard touchdown with just under nine minutes left in the game.
The win was the Maroon Knights’ first in four road games this season and they will travel to Ritchie County next weekend to face the No. 2 seed Rebels in the quarterfinal round.
West Virginia Class AA
POCA 45, NORTH MARION 27: Ethan Payne carried 20 times for 294 yards and five touchdowns Saturday as No. 3 seed Poca earned a victory over visiting No. 14 North Marion.
The Dots (11-0) advance to next week’s quarterfinals against No. 6 Oak Glen (11-0).
Jay Cook completed 7 of 12 passes for 140 yards and also ran 1 yard for a score for Poca. North Marion (7-4) got 272 yards passing from Gunner Murphy, who hit on 25 of 34 passes and three touchdowns, but was intercepted three times.
FAIRMONT SENIOR 63, WINFIELD 34: The Generals threw for 348 yards and hung tough for three quarters, but the No. 1 seeded Polar Bears forced seven turnovers to pull away in a wild first-round victory. Frankie Smith led Fairmont Senior with three interceptions and two touchdowns. Keishawn Cottingham ran for 183 rushing yards and three scores. Dominick Stingo also threw for three touchdowns. Nickolas Vance threw three touchdown passes for the Generals, but was picked off six times. Hunter Morris hauled in eight catches for 182 yards and a TD.
BRIDGEPORT 56, LEWIS COUNTY 15: The Indians scored 28 points in a span of 2:24 in the second quarter. Cam Cole returned two interceptions for scores for the Indians (10-1). Marshall Hobbs ran for 111 yards and a TD for the Minutemen (7-4).
KEYSER 53, LIBERTY-HARRISON 0: The Golden Tornado (10-1) racked up nearly 500 rushing yards, led by Drae Allen (152) and Aaron Lyons (130) and held the Mountaineers (8-3) to less than 100 yards of offense.
West Virginia Class AAA
CAPITAL 45, WHEELING PARK 21: Chance Knox ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns and No. 11 seed Capital piled up 550 total yards to earn a first-round victory at No. 6 Wheeling Park. Capital (6-5) ran for 308 yards on 35 carries, with Tay Calloway gaining 136 yards and three TDs on 18 attempts. Evan Landers hit on 15 of 24 passes for 242 yards. The Patriots (8-3) were led by Alex Dunlevy, who hit 15 of 30 passes for 251 yards and three TDs with three interceptions.
MARTINSBURG 84, PRESTON 0: The top-seeded Bulldogs did all the scoring in the first half, including three blocked punts for touchdowns, two special teams touchdowns, an interception for a touchdown and another fumble recovery for a score. The Bulldogs ran just 12 offensive plays for 244 yards in the first half and held the Knights to 37 plays for minus-2 yards of total offense. Martinsburg opened the game by taking a 21-0 lead without running a single play offensively. Both teams worked to eat up the clock in the second half after the coaches agreed to six-minute quarters.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 47, SOUTH CHARLESTON 13: Brandon Penn threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 32 yards and three more scores, and the fourth-seeded Patriots shook off early struggles to beat the No. 13 Black Eagles.
West Virginia Class A
WILLIAMSTOWN 42, TUG VALLEY 0: Ty Moore rushed for 151 yards and two scores to help lift the Yellowjackets (10-2) past the Panthers (7-4). Moore had touchdown runs of 26 and 56 yards in the first half. Those, plus Brayden Modesitt’s 21-yard TD scamper, put the Yellowjackets up 21-0 at halftime. Modesitt was 8 for 11 for 100 yards. Tug Valley’s Ethan Varney rushed 19 times for 72 yards and was 8 for 27 passing for 101 yards and three picks.
ST. MARYS 51, CAMERON 28: The Blue Devils (9-2) overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to defeat the Dragons (7-4). The Blue Devils scored 37 unanswered points as William Steele rushed for 126 yards and two scores.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY 57, WEIRTON MADONNA 7: The top-seeded Bulldogs (11-0) scored 43 unanswered points to crush the 16th-seeded Blue Dons at Cline Stansberry Stadium. Reese Burnside rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries for Doddridge County, while Hunter America chipped in with 101 yards on 13 touches. Madonna (6-4-1) was held to 107 yards of offense.
After an eight-yard Santino Arlia to Anthony Sessi second-quarter touchdown pass cut Doddridge County’s lead to 14-7, the Bulldogs responded with 65-yard aerial connection from Noah Bumgardner to Dylan Knight just 59 seconds later to kill any momentum Madonna had built.
Kentucky Class A
PAINTSVILLE 32, RACELAND 18: The Tigers (9-3) won the District 6 championship as John Walker Phelps ran for 97 yards and three touchdowns and returned a fumble 47 yards for a score. Jake Heighton completed 12 of 22 passes for 159 yards for the Rams (7-5).