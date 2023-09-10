GREENVILLE, N.C. — In the span of five minutes, Marshall went from down to dominant in a 31-13 road win over East Carolina Saturday night.
After a 1 hour, 41-minute weather delay at halftime, the Thundering Herd let the thunder pass but bottled up the lightning and saved it for the fourth quarter, using a 75-yard wide receiver pass and two Rasheen Ali touchdown runs to put the Pirates away.
"They can only hold you for so long," Ali said of his scoring runs of 56 and 14 that padded the final score after he was held to 6 yards on his first 15 carries. "They (ECU's defense) still get tired, and once we put the tempo on them and coach got the plays going, it all corrected itself."
It was Marshall's first-ever win at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in eight trips to Greenville, North Carolina, and positions the Herd at 2-0 for the third consecutive season as it enters an early bye week.
"I think they played with the right mentality," coach Charles Huff said of the Herd, who knew the storied history between the two programs forever linked by the 1970 plane crash. "We knew it was going to be a battle. This was one of the premier teams in the American (Athletic) Conference, but we talked all week about playing to our standard, and our standard is 60 minutes."
On its way to a 10-0 lead in the first half, the Herd offense showed some inconsistencies, but weathered the storm. Ali broke through for his first of three scores on the night to give Marshall a 7-0 lead, which was extended by Kameron Lake's 20-yard field goal later in the second quarter.
But inaccurate throws, dropped balls and a costly fumble allowed ECU to crawl back into the game. After Marshall's second turnover on downs of the first half, Pirates quarterback Mason Garcia ripped off a 57-yard rush to set up a career-long 39-yard field goal for Andrew Conrad.
On the next drive, Chad Stephens forced a fumble that was recovered at the Marshall 3, and Garcia found Shane Calhoun for six three plays later. The PAT tied the game with 2:22 left in the first half.
Conrad split the uprights again, this time from 30 yards, with 6:03 left in the third quarter to give ECU its first lead of the night, 13-10.
That's all that ECU's offense could drum up. But not Marshall's.
With nothing else working, Huff turned to wide receiver Chuck Montgomery for a trick play. True to his name, he chucked it down the field for Caleb McMillan, who caught it in stride and went 75 yards for a touchdown.
"One play matters, one play matters at a time," said Montgomery, who played some quarterback in high school. "That play had an impact on the rest of the plays that happened after, whether it was defense or offense."
Truly, it did. Though Herd players claimed they weren't down on themselves about the performance up to that point, the go-ahead score gave them a swagger down the stretch that wasn't there in the previous three quarters.
It turned into a third-and-16 conversion, a pass from Fancher to Jayden Harrison that set up Ali's 56-yard touchdown run — his third of the night. It turned into Micah Abraham's interception a few minutes later that put the offense near the red zone on the final scoring drive.
And, most importantly for the Herd, it took what looked like another loss in Greenville to a decisive win heading into the bye week.
"I think the leadership showed tonight. There were times we could have folded, and we didn't," Huff said. "Obviously we've got to get better so we don't keep getting put in these situations where we're behind, three, 10 or seven. That's not in the plan, but we can build off of this."
Fancher finished the game 15 of 28 for 178 yards, throwing just seven times in the second half. Ali scored three touchdowns on 18 carries for 85 yards, and he was one of eight Marshall players to catch a pass in the win. McMillan led with 85 receiving yards. Four players had over 30.
Garcia went 10 of 23, threw an interception and led the Pirates in rushing with 118 yards. Backup Alex Flinn entered late and connected on 3 of 8 throws and also threw an interception.
Marshall is 2-0 and enters a bye week. Virginia Tech comes to town on Sept. 23 for the Herd's next contest. East Carolina is 0-2 and plays next Saturday at Appalachian State.