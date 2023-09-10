The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

GREENVILLE, N.C. — In the span of five minutes, Marshall went from down to dominant in a 31-13 road win over East Carolina Saturday night. 

After a 1 hour, 41-minute weather delay at halftime, the Thundering Herd let the thunder pass but bottled up the lightning and saved it for the fourth quarter, using a 75-yard wide receiver pass and two Rasheen Ali touchdown runs to put the Pirates away. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you