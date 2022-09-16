The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall keeper Oliver Semmle conceded his first goal to the Kentucky Wildcats and Thundering Herd freshman Matthew Bell scored his seventh goal of the season as the two sides played to a 1-1 draw Friday evening at the Wendy & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington, Kentucky.

The battle between the two Sun Belt Conference rivals was the first for each as members of the conference and came with both sides ranked in the top 10 in the country.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

