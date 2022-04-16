HUNTINGTON - On several occasions Saturday, Marshall's baseball team looked well on its way to a series win over Conference USA frontrunner Louisiana Tech.
However, the late innings were unkind to the Herd as the Bulldogs rallied late in a pair of wins that led to a doubleheader sweep at George T. Smailes Field.
In game one, Louisiana Tech plated four runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth to earn a 7-4 win before scoring six in the ninth of game two to break a tie in an 11-5 victory.
With the day's second game in the balance, Louisiana Tech () notched eight of its 12 hits in its final at-bat as Marshall saw its bullpen falter late.
It came after Marshall had tied the game at 5-all in the fifth following back-to-back solo home runs by Jordon Billups and Luke Edwards and a bases-loaded walk to Christian Lucio, which tied the game after the Herd trailed 4-0 early.
For Edwards, it was his fifth straight game with a home run.
Edwards also homered in game one, which helped Marshall to an early 4-0 lead.
However, Louisiana Tech answered with four runs in the seventh to take the lead and added two more in the eighth as insurance to earn the come-from-behind 7-4 win.
Edwards was 3-for-4 in game one while Ryan Leitch added a two-run home run as well. Eddie Leon added a two-run home run - the first of his career - in the game two loss.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
