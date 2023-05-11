The Marshall lineup struggled against Coastal Carolina starter Raelee Brabham, until it mattered the most.
After Brabham struck out 10 batters through 5 2/3 innings, the Herd broke through with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, plating two runs for a lead that held in a 2-1 win over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Tournament quarterfinals at Lamson Park in Lafayette, Louisiana.
"We played in three really tough games at their place in the regular season, so we knew it was going to be tough," Marshall coach Megan Smith Lyon said. "It ended up being what we thought it would be, a nail-biter, and we're super lucky to be able to get out of it and move on."
The win advances Marshall (44-9) to the conference semifinals, where it will face South Alabama at 5 p.m. ET Friday. The Jaguars won their 14th consecutive game Thursday with a 4-1 win over James Madison.
Grace Chelemen's ground-rule double with two outs scored Alex Coleman, who reached on a bunt single and stole second base, for a one-run lead late.
That was the spark Marshall needed after struggling the first three times through the lineup against the Chants defense and Brabham in the circle. The second-seeded Herd grabbed half its hits in that inning after just three in the previous five frames.
Camryn Michallas singled to score the game-winning run, bringing Chelemen around and helping Marshall to a 2-0 lead.
"It's contagious for us. Once it gets going, everybody jumps on board with it," Smith Lyon said. "We were locked in. Our mindset was (to) have a good at-bat and pass the bat. I felt like in that inning we were finally able to do that."
As dominant as Brabham was in the circle, Sydney Nester mirrored the effort with her 29th complete game of the season, in which she allowed just three hits and struck out nine Chanticleer batters.
After rallying to defeat Southern Miss in a 10-inning game Wednesday evening, the Chants didn't go down Thursday without a fight. Marshall left the bases loaded to end the sixth inning and then Coastal Carolina plated a run on Maddy Jennings' double, which put the tying run on second base.
Livi Payne reached on a fielding error with two outs in the top of the seventh to put the go-ahead run at first base, but Michallas caught a pop-up on the third-base line to knock off Coastal Carolina and advance the Thundering Herd in the single-elimination tournament.
South Alabama finished second in the regular season standings but earned the three-seed in the conference tournament, as the top two are given to the winners of the East and West Divisions. Host Louisiana is the top seed.
Marshall's semifinal game will put the Thundering Herd up against SBC Coach of the Year Becky Clark. The Herd could face SBC Pitcher of the Year Olivia Lackie, should she pitch a second straight day.
"They always have great pitching, they always have great hitting and their coach is phenomenal," Smith Lyon said of South Alabama. "It's going to be a tough test for us, and we're excited. We didn't get to play them in the regular season."
COASTAL 000 000 1 - 1 3 0
MARSHALL 000 002 x - 2 6 1
Brabham and Picone (6); Nester
Hitting
(CCU) Jennings 1-3, 2B, RBI; De Jesus 1-3, 2B. (MU) Coleman 2-3; Chelemen 1-3, 2B, RBI; Michallas 1-3, RBI
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
