Marshall's Owen Ayers (44), left, speaks to Canisius' Ty Wevers (23) at first base as the Marshall University baseball team takes on Canisius on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Kennedy Center Field in Huntington. as the Marshall University baseball team takes on Canisius on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Kennedy Center Field in Huntington.
Marshall's Daniel Carinci (3), right, laughs with Canisius' Dylan Vincent (29) at first base as the Marshall University baseball team takes on Canisius on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Kennedy Center Field in Huntington.
Marshall's Daniel Carinci (3), left, prepares to run to second base alongside Canisius' Dylan Vincent (29) as the Marshall University baseball team takes on Canisius on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Kennedy Center Field in Huntington.
Marshall's Owen Ayers (44) catches an out on first base against Canisius' Max Grant (8) as the Marshall University baseball team takes on Canisius on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Kennedy Center Field in Huntington.
Canisius' Max Grant (8) falls backward while attempting to catch a ball headed into the outfield as the Marshall University baseball team takes on Canisius on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Kennedy Center Field in Huntington.
Marshall scored all three of its runs on four hits in the bottom of the eighth inning after logging just one hit in the previous seven innings to take the series opener 3-2 over Canisius Friday afternoon at George T. Smailes Field.
Marshall’s Amari Bartee led off the eighth inning with a solo home run and Daniel Carinci, Luke Edwards and Kyle Schaefer hit consecutive doubles in the frame to provide the offense and the win.
“If you pitch and play defense, that keeps you in ball games,” coach Greg Beals said of the team’s performance. “Give their starting pitcher credit, he definitely threw the ball really well to put up zeroes on us early, but give credit our guys to keep competing.”
The Golden Griffins (2-7) first run of the afternoon came across on an RBI double down the left field line from Kyle Kush, scoring Jackson Strong, who beat out an infield single hit to the shortstop earlier in the inning. The next batter was retired on a groundout to the pitcher to end the inning with two runners left in scoring position.
Dylan Vincent doubled the lead in the top of the fifth inning with a leadoff solo home run to right center field that gave Canisius a 2-0 lead. Marshall, however, continued to struggle against Golden Griffins starter Matt Duffy’s arm.
Duffy struck out five of the first six batter he faced through two innings and after five innings had faced just two over the minimum, surrendering a walk in the first inning and a single in the third to the Herd’s Calin Smith.
That was a leadoff double which put the then-tying run in scoring position, but Duffy worked the next three Marshall batters into a pop up and two groundouts, which stranded Smith at third base.
That was the last runner on base for the Herd until Carinci reached on an error in the sixth inning.
Duffy pitched six complete innings, allowing one hit and walking another while striking out 11 Marshall batters on 91 pitches. Justin Guiliano entered in the seventh to relieve him.
When Duffy went out, the Herd bats found life.
Bartee’s homer cut the Marshall deficit to one. Carinci doubled behind him and then scored when Edwards doubled down the left field line to tie the game at two. Schaefer gave the Herd the lead with a double that soared over the left fielder’s head and scored Edwards to give the Herd a 3-2 edge and extend his hit streak to 11 games.
“I was 0 for 3, the starter was shoving it, but we got to the bullpen and did what we had to do,” Schaefer said. “Four straight two-strike at-bats; home run, double, double, double. Saw my teammates do it and knew I could do it, too.”
Marshall starter Patrick Copen also pitched six innings, giving up four hits and a pair of earned runs and striking out seven in 101 pitches before Bryce Blevins entered in to pitch in the seventh and earned the win. Ryan Capuano earned his third save of the season.
“Winning is a learned thing and this group of men, this team is learning what winning baseball looks like and feels like,” Beals said. “When you have a game plan and stick to it, we can win late like we did today.”
The Herd returns to action and will play the final two games of the series in a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
