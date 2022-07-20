BARBOURSVILLE — With two wins on Wednesday, Ripley Little League captured the West Virginia 8-10-year-old softball championship at Barboursville Park in a stretch that included a 3-2 win over Hedgesville in the title game.
After defeating Charleston Northeast in the semifinal in Barboursville, Ripley advanced to the championship game, where it scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth to pull out the victory.
With the win, Ripley secured the state’s berth in the Tournament of Champions.
There were just three combined hits in the game that featured two dominant pitchers.
Hedgesville’s Kenzie Edwards struck out seven of the first hitters she faced. Ripley’s Braelea McClung matched that start by striking out the first six hitters before Hedgesville got to her in the third inning.
Jayce Munson reached on a Ripley error, then advanced to third on a double from Anastasia Hahn. A walk to Bryn Kensinger loaded the bases before McClung issued a second walk that forced home Munson.
Hedgesville held the 1-0 lead until the bottom of the fourth when Ripley answered.
Emma Romeo was hit by a pitch and advanced to second base on a wild pitch from Edwards. A passed ball moved her to third, and Romeo scored on a passed ball to tie the game.
During the same inning, Avery Slaven scored on a passed ball to put Ripley in the lead 2-1.
The advantage would be short lived, however.
Reagan Willow hit a one-out triple to right field and tied the game, 2-2, on Layla Brantner’s RBI ground out.
Unfazed, McClung rebounded by striking out Maddie Barrett to end the threat.
In the bottom of the fifth, Ripley regained the lead with some heads-up base running.
Maddie Lawrence reached on a two-out error. Lawrence then stole second base and advanced to third on an error.
Abi Jenkins walked and turned the trip to first into a steal of second. The unsuccessful throw to get Jenkins allowed Lawrence to come home.
McClung had no trouble getting the last three outs.
Kori Edwards bounced out to second, while McClung struck out the next two hitters looking to seal the championship.
McClung pitched all six innings of the contest, allowed one earned run, and struck out 14 to earn the win for Ripley. Slaven’s third-inning single proved to be the lone hit for Ripley Little League.
Edwards pitched all five innings for Hedgesville, which defeated Ona-Milton 6-3 in the other semifinal to advance. Edwards allowed one earned run on one hit and struck out nine hitters in the losing effort.
HEDGESVILLE 0 0 1 0 1 0 — 2 2 2
RIPLEY 0 0 0 2 1 x — 3 1 1
WP — McClung. HR — none.