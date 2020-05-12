Having graduating seniors in your household during this trying time, is well, trying. The list of things they can’t do, as well as the experiences they are missing the last weeks of the senior year, if dwelled upon too long can only be classified as unhealthy.
For many years, it was discussed and debated as to the nature of his senior trip. Because of the timing of his graduation, turkey hunting was always a crowd favorite choice. But then again, a western float trip, fly-fishing for trout was also a popular option. But everything seemed to be slowing as the daily news of the world-wide pandemic crossed into our state’s borders. To be honest, it was tough to plan or even think about traveling anywhere during the uncertainty of the times.
But if there was a chance, albeit sight, I was going to keep my world and my graduation promise of an adventure. So, we went turkey hunting, and here is our story.
As the turkey season rolls into its final weeks, the game can sometimes completely change. In some instances, the gobbling activity after the toms fly down off their roost can dramatically decrease. Maybe its hunting pressure, predators, or simply the fact that their daily routines and habits have been altered in a way as to completely change their habits — it doesn’t matter the reason. The late-season hunting of the male wild turkey can be much different than opening day. Having said that, if you are lucky enough to find an area so remote that hunting pressure and human activity isn’t a factor, you may be able to find birds still willing to match wits. I generally classify those lands as remote and only accessible by means other than a road or trail.
That was exactly our plan — to use the river to carry us into remote areas in hopes of finding wild conditions. But like so many times before, Mother Nature reminded us that she was in control with a severe weather forecast that made floating a wild river a not-so-good plan. After plans A, B, and C were scrapped, we opted to hunt by foot along the river with long hikes that would lead into hard-to-access areas. That was our initial plan.
Arriving at a river access point, we loaded up our way-to-heavy packs with extra waters and crunchy bars to begin our trek on the slippery banks of the river. With the deep-rolling waters to our left and a steep hillside flanking our right, we trudged through muddy banks with nettle weeds and may apples and under the riparian trees — box elders, silver maples and giant sycamores. Up ahead, there was a creek sliding its water through the bank into the river. The waters came marching off the hill and flattened out running through a small valley of land surrounded by hills. In that small valley, we spotted turkeys through our binoculars. But more importantly, we spotted a couple of larger turkeys with bright red heads — toms.
We wiggled through the high-water debris to find ourselves sitting at the base of large sycamore facing the brier-lined opening. We were close enough to be inside their world and in their valley. After three yelps, and my heart pounding so hard I was certain they could hear it thumping like a ruffed grouse, the brothers were standing at the edge of the opening peering and concentrating on finding the hen. No open shoot opportunities were presented. The toms were slipping along the edge and I was certain they were soon to retreat to their valley when they entered a small gap in the foliage.
The report of the shotgun was loud and echoed across the valley after bouncing its sound off the surrounding hills. In the silence after the shot, I could hear the murmur of water over rocks and rustle of wind through fresh green leaves as the storms were rolling in. It was raining hard as we walked downstream to the truck. His senior trip was over and my promise and words were kept.