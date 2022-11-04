POCA, W.Va. — Poca made the most of its one last chance.
Quarterback Jordon Wolfe made a pinpoint throw to running back Andrew Young down the right sideline that connected for a 21-yard score with 15 seconds left as the Dots stunned visiting Wayne, 18-13.
The throw capped a frantic drive that saw Poca cover 70 yards in just 29 seconds without using a timeout.
“We had worked really hard on the two-minute drill, and tonight we needed it in the most important part of the game,” Poca coach Seth Ramsey said. “We used the sidelines; we got to the right places. Guys made plays when it mattered.”
“Their senior quarterback stepped up and put it right on the money,” Wayne coach Tim Harmon said. “We didn’t cover (Young) probably the two or three previous snaps, but the one we did, (Wolfe) put it right in there. Credit them for doing a nice job.”
The Dots (2-8), had a senior night to remember. Wolfe threw for 242 yards and two scores, while running for 63 more and another touchdown. He also had a fumble recovery.
“He threw the ball well all night,” Ramsey said. “We had some drops that would have put us in better positions, but we stayed level headed and we stayed the course.”
Wayne (4-6) had taken the lead, 13-12, when fullback Braylon Gilliam burst through the middle and scored from 42 yards away with 5:01 left. The Pioneers then got the ball back after stopping the Dots on downs.
With 1:44 left and facing third and three, Wayne appeared to have a first down after a quarterback sneak, but the play was negated by an illegal motion penalty. A pair of runs came up three yards shy of the first down, giving Poca second life.
The Dots, who had used all of their timeouts, made the most of it. Wolfe connected with Brandon Moore and Young along the sidelines.
Wayne was flagged 13 times for 135 yards. Poca had 12 penalties for 144 yards.
“We’ve played really hard all year, but we haven’t always played great football,” Ramsey said. “We put four quarters together tonight.”
It was the first time Poca has defeated Wayne at O.O. White Stadium since 1999.
“Emotion is a big part of the game,” Harmon said. “They had it and we didn’t.”
Poca, which had made the playoffs each year from 2018-21, had several seniors who had been on those teams, including playing crucial roles for last season’s team that lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Fairmont Senior.
“We’ve had kids who have played deep into the playoffs, except for this year,” Ramsey said. “This team could have fallen apart, but the seniors kept this group together. I’m just so proud of our guys.”
WAYNE 7 0 0 6--13
POCA 0 6 0 12--18
W-Staley 5 run (Estep kick)
P-Wolfe 1 run (kick failed)
P-Bonnett 13 pass from Wolfe (pass failed)
W-Gilliam 42 run (pass failed)
P-Young 21 pass from Wolfe (pass failed)
RUSHING--(W): Damron 19-99, Gilliam 8-79, Staley 7-44, Murdock 6-43, Dingess 8-24, Fry 4-20, Mathis 3-8. (P): Wolfe 16-63, Young 7-36, Bonnett 1-8.
PASSING--(W): Dingess 3-4-0, 12 yards; Fry 3-5-0, 58 yards. (P): Wolfe 23-38-0, 242 yards.
RECEIVING--(W): Murdock 4-71, Staley 1-0, Mathis 1-(-1). (P): Bonnett 7-42, Moore 6-66, Young 5-73, McCormick 3-42, Gay 2-19.