The Herald-Dispatch IRONTON, Ohio -- During its brief existence, the Ironton Tanks semi-professional teams defeated such National Football League teams as the Chicago Bears and New York Giants. That history will be celebrated Sept. 13 during halftime of the Ironton Fighting Tigers home game against the Fairland Dragons in recognition of the Tanks formation 100 years ago. The franchise was active up until the 1930s when it was absorbed by the Portsmouth Spartans, today's Detroit Lions. The Fighting Tigers-Dragons Ohio Valley Conference match up will kick off at 7 p.m. at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
Lawrence Co. CVB to honor 100th anniversary of Tanks
