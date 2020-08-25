LOUISA, Ky. — Lawrence County High School’s elation of being permitted to play football quickly evaporated Tuesday when a member of the school’s coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19.
One day after Gov. Andy Beshear declined to block a Kentucky High School Athletic Association decision to allow teams to play this season, the Bulldogs shut down practice for 14 days and will not play their regularly scheduled season-opening game Sept. 11 at Russell.
“We have been informed that one of our Lawrence County High School staff members tested positive for COVID-19 (Tuesday) morning using a 15-minute rapid test,” Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Robbie L. Fletcher said.
“Furthermore, this person is a member of our coaching staff. I have talked with our local health department officials and the regional epidemiologist that serves the eastern part of our Commonwealth. I have provided these officials with all the information that I have been provided.”
Fletcher then outlined the measures the district will take in response to the positive test. He said football practice may resume Sept. 8 and all other sports may continue to play and practice.
Fletcher said the infected coach wasn’t involved with any other school activities.
Lawrence County is the latest local school district in which an individual involved with athletics has tested positive. Cabell Midland, Ironton, Russell, Sissonville, South Point and Symmes Valley were among athletic programs to shut down all, or part, of their activities in the last two months.