Alan Short figures Philadelphia Eagles apparel sales have skyrocketed in Louisa, Kentucky of late.
It isn’t because Lawrence County is particularly enamored with the Eagles – with no fewer than 11 NFL teams based closer to Louisa – nor any other professional club, Short surmised.
“A diehard NFL franchise following, I don’t know that that necessarily exists here,” said Short, Lawrence County’s football coach. “I think it’s more along the lines of, everybody’s more of a Jason Michael fan.”
Michael, a 1998 Bulldogs alumnus, will coach in the biggest game in American sports on Sunday. He’s tight ends coach for the Eagles, who will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
Michael’s influence has been outsized in Kentucky’s cradle of coaches since long before that.
Lawrence County – population 16,290, as estimated by the United States Census Bureau in July 2021 – produced four football coaches from its sterling 1990s high school program who have reached NFL or NCAA Division I staffs.
The list of college coaching staffs that have been populated by Bulldogs alumni since then reads like a who’s who of the sport, including the likes of Notre Dame, Penn State, Kentucky, Tennessee, Purdue, West Virginia, Marshall, Cincinnati and Duke.
First, there was the late Phil Ratliff, who was the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator from 1994-99. Ratliff went on to coach in assistant roles at Marshall, James Madison and Charlotte before his 2015 death after a cardiac event.
Michael – whom the Eagles declined to make available to be interviewed last week – followed Ratliff’s example. And he pulled other peers along with him.
Before Gerad Parker was in his current role as Notre Dame’s tight ends coach – or offensive coordinator at West Virginia or passing game coordinator at Penn State or interim head coach at Purdue – he was a basketball-minded teenager who had never played football.
But Michael, the Bulldogs’ quarterback, needed a wide receiver to add another element to Lawrence County’s wishbone.
“I wanted to play basketball in college, like every other kid, probably, that grew up in the state of Kentucky,” Parker said, “and Jason and I cut a deal. I knew I needed to try to get him out and play basketball, and he said he needed me out there.”
And before Dontae Wright was West Virginia’s safeties coach, he followed Michael in the line of Lawrence County quarterbacks – with Short in between the two.
Though Wright never played with Michael – he was a freshman in 1998, the year after Michael graduated – he had Michael’s mold to watch closely, including in one of the most pivotal games in Bulldogs history.
Wright remembers, as an eighth-grader, looking on as Michael led Lawrence County to a 36-28 win over Breathitt County – which had won 42 straight games – in the region final at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium.
“I had just bought a brand-new North Carolina-blue Starter jacket,” Wright recalled. “It had poured the rain for a week, it felt like, and that field was muddy as can be, and after watching Jason win that, I went on the field and celebrated and slid across in that big blue jacket. Ruined it. Never wore it again.”
Three years later, Wright succeeded Short as the Bulldogs’ quarterback. He followed Ratliff, Michael and Parker into the coaching profession, too.
So did Short, and he’s found success in his hometown. In his seventh season leading Lawrence County last fall, the Bulldogs knocked off mighty Belfry for the first time in 20 years to win the district championship.
“I’m so proud just of what we’ve all been able to accomplish from a silly old game,” Parker said. “And the story’s better the older you get, you know what I mean?”
It will add another compelling chapter on Sunday.