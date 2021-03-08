HUNTINGTON — Christian Layne scored 31 points to lead Huntington St. Joe to a 58-56 victory over Wahama in boys high school basketball.
The Irish (1-0) led 32-28 at halftime and held off the White Falcons down the stretch.
Caden Ehirim scored 13 points and Marshall Reynolds 11 for Huntington St. Joe. Sawyer VanMatre led Wahama (0-2) with 21 points. Ethan Gray scored 19.
WAHAMA 13 15 13 15 — 56: S. VanMatre 21, Gray 19, Zuspan 7, Lloyd 5, Roush 2, M. VanMatre 2.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 14 18 14 12 — 58: Layne 31, Ehirim 13, Reynolds 11, Ignatiadis 3.
WHEELERSBURG 66, EASTERN-BROWN 59: The Pirates (22-1) built a 20-point lead and held off a furious rally by the Warriors to win Division III district championship game in Piketon, Ohio.
Wheelersburg (22-1) advances to the the regional semifinals vs. Worthington Christian (24-1) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Southeastern High School in Chillicothe.
J.J. Truitt led the Pirates with 20 points. Matthew Miller, Kenny Sanderlin, Carter McCorkle and Eli Swords scored 10 points apiece. Trent Hundley paced Eastern-Brown (23-2) with 20 points. Luke Garrett scored 16 points and Colton Vaughn 10.
EASTERN-BROWN 2 16 20 21 — 59: Boone 4, Garrett 16, Vaughn 13, Vargas 2, Daniels 4, Hoskins 0, Hundley 20, Amburgey 0.
WHEELERSBURG 16 18 14 18 — 66: Jolly 2, Miller 10, Swords 10, Lawson 0, Truitt 20, Adkins 4, Sanderlin 10.
ASHLAND 76, PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR 64: Colin Ports scored 30 points, Cole Villers 25 and Ethan Sellars 12 as the Tomcats (14-4) beat the Bulldogs (15-5) in Lexington.
Nick Spalding scored 27 points and Tim Hall, Jr., 14 for Paul Laurence Dunbar.
ASHLAND 12 17 25 22 — 76: Marcum 6, Sellars 12, Villers 25, Carter 3, Porter 30, Gillum 0.
DUNBAR 20 13 16 15 — 64: Carter 2, Kumwimba 4, Spalding 27, Hall 14, VanDyke 7, Hilt 2, Drew 2, Williams 1, Barbee 3, Haggard 0.
FEDERAL HOCKING 82, SOUTH GALLIA 62: Four players scored in double figures as the Lancers defeated the Rebels (12-11 overall, 4-8 Tri-Valley Conference) in Stewart, Ohio.
Nathaniel Massie led Federal Hocking with 12 points. Wes Carpenter and Elijah Lucas scored 11 points and Tyler Rogers 10.Jaxxin Mabe paced South Gallia with 26 points. Brayden Hammond and Layne Ours each scored 10.
SOUTH GALLIA 23 13 14 12 — 62: Mabe 26, Hammond 10, Ours 10, Saber 8, Combs 6, Small 2.
FEDERAL HOCKING 32 15 20 15 — 82: Massie 12, Carpenter 11, Lucas 11, Rogers 10, Jarvis 9, H. Smith 9, L. Smith 5, Cottrill 4, Roush 3, McCune 3, Airhart 3, Chapman 2.
PARKERSBURG CATHOLIC 67, WAHAMA 53: The Crusaders spoiled the White Falcons’ return to the Little Kanawha Conference with a victory in Mason, West Virginia.
Xavier Collie led Parkersburg Catholic with 24 points. Will Hart scored 19 points and Charlie Sumney 16. Sawyer VanMatre scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Wahama. Bryce Zuspan scored 11 points and Ethan Gray 10.
PARKERSBURG CATHOLIC 21 15 20 11 — 67: Collie 24, Hart 19, Sumney 16, Lewis 4, Nguyen 2, Lang 2.
WAHAMA 12 14 13 14 — 53: S. VanMatre 18, Zuspan 11, Gray 10, M. VanMatre 5, Lloyd 4, Grate 3, Roush 2.
NICHOLAS COUNTY 57, FAIRVIEW 46: The Bluejackets used a 19-4 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Eagles in Carlisle, Kentucky.
Brady Switzer led Nicholas County (8-15) with 24 points. Dalton Davenport scored 12 points and Wyatt Clark 11. Jaxon Manning scored 17 points for Fairview (5-17).
FAIRVIEW 12 11 4 19 — 46: Manning 17, Caldwell 3, Day 7, Harper 5, Adams 3, McDowell 6, Sparks 3, Muncy 2, Mitchell 0, Terry 0, Shannon 0, Mills 0.
NICHOLAS COUNTY 8 17 19 13 — 57: Switzer 24, Morris 4, Davenport 12, Letcher 1, Clark 11, Hatton 2, Watkins 1, Simmons 2, Sexton 0, Kiskaden 0, Blake 0.
Girls
BOYD COUNTY 72, LETCHER COUNTY 34: Hannah Roberts scored 21 points to help the Lions (11-1) pound the Cougars (11-12) in the Kentucky Prep Showcase in Prestonsburg.
Harley Paynter scored 16 points for Boyd County. Bailey Rucker scored 12 and Isabella Caldwell 11. Kaylee Banks scored 11 and Kiera Couch 10 for Letcher County.
BOYD COUNTY 15 27 26 4 — 72: Whitmore 2, Caldwell 11, Rucker 12, Neese 2, Paynter 16, Stewart 6, Jordan 2, Roberts 21, Opell 0, Moore 0, Ramey 0, Christian 0, Woods 0.
LETCHER COUNTY 12 10 8 4 — 34: Banks 11, Boggs 1, Holcomb 9, Couch 10, B. Kincer 32, Bates 0, Whitt 0, Bentley 0, Combs 0.
RUSSELL 44, JOHNSON CENTRAL 26: The Red Devils (13-5) held the Eagles scoreless in the fourth quarter in a victory in the Kentucky Prep Showcase in Prestonsburg.
Jenna Adkins led Russell with 13 points. Sammi Sites led Johnson Central (16-4) with nine points.
RUSSELL 12 11 17 4 — 44: Steele 9, Adkins 13, Ross 4, B. Quinn 5, Hill 6, Atkins 1, Jachimczuk 6.
JOHNSON CENTRAL 10 8 8 0 — 26: K. Blair 5, Sites 9, T. McKenzie 4, C. Blair 5, Wright 3, Vannoy 0, Stambaugh 0, K. McKenzie 0.
EAST CARTER 68, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 61: The Raiders overcame a five-point deficit with a 22-10 run in the fourth quarter for a victory in Ashland.
Jascie Greene led East Carter (5-7) with 18 points. Avery Hall and Makayla Waggoner scored 15 each. Gabby Karle led Rose Hill Christian (15-10) with 24 points. Bellamee Sparks scored 19 points and snagged 10 rebounds. Jewelia VanKeuren 10.
EAST CARTER 16 17 13 22 — 68: M. Waggoner 8, Stickler 7, Swanagan 15, Greene 18, Tussey 2, Moore 3, Hall 15, Steele 3.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 23 11 17 10 — 61: Karle 24, VanKeuren 10, B. Sparks 19, Stephens 2, Trimble 6, Newell 0.