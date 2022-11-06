NORFOLK, VA — Abraham Beauplan isn’t used to watching a game unfold from the sidelines.
Marshall’s senior linebacker returned to the field after missing last week’s home contest against Coastal Carolina for undisclosed reasons. It was only the second game he had missed in three years with the Thundering Herd football team.
In his return to the field against Old Dominion, he made his presence known by chipping in with a handful of defensive plays against the Monarchs, including one that likely helped secure the win for the Herd.
Early in the fourth quarter, ODU quarterback Hayden Wolff dropped back to pass on third-and-17, and in the middle of the field, Beauplan’s instincts kicked in, tipping the ball out of the air and coming down with his first career interception.
“I didn’t even know he was going to throw it,” Beauplan said. “I dropped and saw the ball in the air and just had a quick reaction, was able to touch the ball and came down with it. It was special.”
That turnover, the fourth and final one Marshall forced in the 12-0 win led directly to a Rece Verhoff field goal to set the final score with 10:50 left in game.
“The whole week I didn’t know I was going to be able to play,” Beauplan said. “Just to be able to come out here with my team was special, and I was able to make a play to help my team win.”
In addition to the pick, Beauplan added three tackles and a pass breakup to the stat sheet and now has 46 tackles to his credit in eight games played. Defensive end Koby Cumberlander said Beauplan is a guy he looks up to in the locker room.
“He’s somebody that is an important part of our defense, someone that works really hard. And for me, that’s somebody I look up to, just the hard work and dedication.”
It’s the third interception by a Marshall linebacker in the past three games after Charlie Gray got the first two picks of his career against James Madison. Beauplan wouldn’t let the LB room take all the credit, though, giving a nod to the rest of the defense for holding their assignments and letting them be in position to make a play.
“It ain’t even me. It takes the whole defense doing their job,” Beauplan said, “the D-line being in position, the DBs being in position and the linebackers doing their job. I was able to make a play on it.”
STREAK ENDS: Saturday’s win was the first game in which Khalan Laborn did not reach the endzone this season, snapping a streak of eight games, which was the second longest in program history behind Doug Chapman’s 10. He carried 31 times for 139 yards.
SHUTOUT: With the 12-0 shutout, Marshall has now held an opponent scoreless at least once in each of the last three seasons — at ODU Saturday; 38-0 at home against FIU in 2021; and a 59-0 season-opening victory against Eastern Kentucky.
WIDEOUT SWAP: Marshall was without wide receiver Talik Keaton against the Monarchs, who missed his first game of the year after leaving early with an apparent injury against Coastal Carolina. The Herd, however, did get Caleb McMillian back after he missed the last three games.
“You’re just doing everything you’re coached to do,” defensive end Koby Cumberlander said. “We go into every game, no matter who it is, wanting to play the best ball we can and that’s what we did tonight.”
HOMETOWN HEROES: It was a homecoming of sorts for Laborn, a native of Virginia Beach, which is just minutes from the Old Dominion campus, but also for coach Charles Huff, who saw several familiar faces in the stands to support him. Huff played college football at Hampton, a mere 10 minutes from Norfolk.
“Had probably 50 family members, friends and former college teammates that live in this area here today,” Huff said. “It was good to see them, and I’m proud they got to see how hard our guys play.”
UNIFORM DEBUT: Marshall wore black helmets for the second time this season, debuting a new uniform combination by wearing them with white jerseys and black pants for the first time this season. They are now 1-1 when donning the black lids.
OUT IN THE EAST: Marshall improved its Sun Belt Conference record to 2-3, but with Coastal Carolina’s win over Appalachian State on Thursday, the Herd is out of the running for an East division title. The Chanticleers have just two league games remaining and are currently 5-1 against SBC opponents. In a scenario where Marshall and Coastal Carolina finished with the same conference record, the Chanticleers have a head-to-head win as the tiebreaker.