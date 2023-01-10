ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — During the play of the game in Fairland’s victory over Rock Hill Tuesday, the star fell on his fanny.
Steeler Leep took a charge from Noah Doddridge in the lane, nullifying the 6-foot-4 senior’s basket that would have pulled the Redmen within one point with 27 seconds remaining. The play set up a pair of free throws by Chase Allen and two more by J.D. Thacker to allow the Dragons to escape with a 57-50 victory in boys high school basketball at the Carl York Center.
Making Leep’s play more impressive was he stood firm for the hit despite an already broken nose suffered Dec. 27 at Ironton.
“Coach loves charges,” Leep said of Fairland head man Nathan Speed. “He always says that in practice. I give credit to (teammate) Zion Martin, really. Every time he comes in the game, he takes a charge. So many people drive with their heads down, it’s the perfect play if you get in the right position and the right spot. It’s a good momentum-shifter.”
Leep said his late father, Rusty, would have been proud of him for standing in as the Rock Hill big man crashed through the lane.
Speed said he was elated with Leep taking the charge.
“Being smart defensively and getting good position was a heady play to make,” Speed said. “That helped a lot. He doesn’t play like he has a broken nose.”
Rock Hill (5-5 overall, 1-5 Ohio Valley Conference) tied it 48-48 when Blake Porter made a free throw with 1:20 to play. Chase Allen responded 13 seconds later with a three-point play. Doddridge scored to cut the Redmen’s deficit to 51-50 with 58 seconds left. Allen made two more foul shots with 39 seconds remaining for a 53-50 lead.
Fairland (9-4, 5-2) ran its win streak over Rock Hill to 18. The Redmen last defeated the Dragons on Feb. 14, 2014. That streak, however, was in jeopardy until the closing minute. Rock Hill led by six early, 30-27 at halftime and 39-35 with 3:14 left in the third quarter. Leep made two baskets to tie it 39-39 and Allen followed with two free throws to give Fairland a lead it never relinquished.
Allen led the Dragons with 23 points. Will Davis scored 12 and Leep 11. J.D. Thacker grabbed 10 rebounds. Porter paced the Redmen with 24 points. Doddridge scored 19.
Both teams return to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Fairland entertains Ironton. Rock Hill visits Gallia Academy.
