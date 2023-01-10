The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230111-hds-fairland boys.jpg
Fairland’s Steeler Leep (10) scores against Rock Hill’s Noah Doddridge during a high school basketball game Tuesday at the Carl York Center in Rome Township, Ohio.

 JOSH WILSON | For The Herald-Dispatch

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — During the play of the game in Fairland’s victory over Rock Hill Tuesday, the star fell on his fanny.

Steeler Leep took a charge from Noah Doddridge in the lane, nullifying the 6-foot-4 senior’s basket that would have pulled the Redmen within one point with 27 seconds remaining. The play set up a pair of free throws by Chase Allen and two more by J.D. Thacker to allow the Dragons to escape with a 57-50 victory in boys high school basketball at the Carl York Center.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

