The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Steeler Leep didn’t need a phone booth to turn into Superman for the Fairland Dragons on Friday.

The senior defensive back, lined up in a formation he said the team called “Superman coverage,” intercepted a Mitchell Irwin pass to preserve a 14-13 win for Fairland over Portsmouth West in the high school football season opener for both teams at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you