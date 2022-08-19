ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Steeler Leep didn’t need a phone booth to turn into Superman for the Fairland Dragons on Friday.
The senior defensive back, lined up in a formation he said the team called “Superman coverage,” intercepted a Mitchell Irwin pass to preserve a 14-13 win for Fairland over Portsmouth West in the high school football season opener for both teams at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
“It allows me and our free safety to just basically read the quarterback’s eyes,” Leep said.
Irwin, the West quarterback, threw two interceptions, the last one landing in Leep’s arms as the safety went to the ground with less than one second left on the clock.
Fairland quarterback Peyton Jackson took a knee on the final play to send the Dragons rushing onto the field in celebration.
It was a TD pass from Jackson that put Fairland (1-0) in the lead. Jackson’s 38-yard strike to Brycen Hunt with 5:50 left in the game rallied the Dragons from a 13-7 deficit. Fairland had not recorded a first down in the second half and its defense was struggling to stop the West offense when Hunt hauled in the pass in stride.
Dragons head coach Melvin Cunningham said the scoring play wasn’t in the Fairland game plan until halftime. According to Cunningham, Leep recommended it to him.
“That’s the kind of kids we have, and he’s one of those type kids, too,” Cunningham said. “If you go into the locker room, that play is drawn up and I told them, ‘That’s going to be the play that wins the game.’”
West had two drives to regain the lead following Hunt’s touchdown.
Irwin drove West to the Fairland 30, where the Senators (0-1) turned the ball over on downs.
With a chance to run out the clock, Fairland opted to pass on third down. When the attempt fell incomplete, West had renewed life.
A pass interference and swift moves by Irwin running the ball put West into Fairland territory on the final drive before the Senators committed their third turnover.
A dropped punt by West’s Jeffrey Bishop recovered by the Senators at their own 3-yard-line set up Fairland for the game’s first score. That came from Zion Martin’s touchdown run to put the Dragons up 7-0 at the 3:22 mark of the first quarter.
Both defenses refused to yield until midway through the second quarter, when West tied the game. Irwin found Bishop uncovered along the West sideline for a 64-yard TD with 6:52 to play in the first half.
The Senators had a chance to go ahead at the end before halftime, but the Fairland defense turned them away to leave the game tied 7-7.
Irwin connected with Cole Tipton with 34 seconds left in the third quarter to give West the lead, however, Fairland blocked Carson Malnar’s extra point, leaving the lead at 13-7.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 0 0 7 6 — 13
FAIRLAND 7 0 0 7 — 14
F — Martin 3 run (Polcyn kick).
P — Bishop 64 pass from Irwin (Malnar kick).
P — Tipton 22 pass from Irwin (kick blocked).
F — Hunt 38 pass from Jackson (Polcyn kick).
P F
First downs 18 6
Rushes-yards 37-121 24-22
Passes 10-27-2 9-19-0
Passing yards 191 139
Total yards 312 161
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-45 7-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Portsmouth West: Sissel 18-57, Irwin 11-43, Bishop 4-12, Parker 2-6, Barfield 2-3; Fairland: Jackson 13-15, Martin 9-10, Leep 1-(-3), Team 1-0.
