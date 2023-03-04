The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221009-hds-hs roundup.jpg

Fairland’s Steeler Leep (27) carries the ball against Portsmouth on Oct. 7 during a high school football game at the Trojan Coliseum in Portsmouth, Ohio.

 JOSH WILSON | For The Herald-Dispatch

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Steeler Leep's faith, particularly the Bible verse 2 Corinthians 5:7, helped him during a harrowing recruiting process.

"We walk by faith, not by sight," the verse is written. The Fairland High School standout's faith led him to Northwood University, an NCAA Division II program in Midland, Michigan. Leep signed with the Timberwolves Thursday at the Rome Church of Christ.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you