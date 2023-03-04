ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Steeler Leep's faith, particularly the Bible verse 2 Corinthians 5:7, helped him during a harrowing recruiting process.
"We walk by faith, not by sight," the verse is written. The Fairland High School standout's faith led him to Northwood University, an NCAA Division II program in Midland, Michigan. Leep signed with the Timberwolves Thursday at the Rome Church of Christ.
“I went up there and loved it,” said Leep, who helped the Dragons to the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. “I realized that my size and my weight, I’m not going to the NFL. So when I made my decision, I had to focus on what truly matters and that was my future. Northwood provided me with the best opportunity for me to be successful in the future."
Leep considered several schools, including Limestone, Gannon, Harding, Findlay, Walsh and West Virginia Wesleyan. Northwood was a late entrant into the process, but Leep said he was overwhelmed by the program. He prayed and talked with his mom Shawna and youth pastor Dave Trevathan before making his decision.
Trevathan told Leep, "Trust God. He has a plan for you.”
Leep visited Northwood and found the answer to his prayers.
“I actually loved it,” Leep said. "They have a fantastic weight room and all these things that can make me the best player I can be.”
Northwood plays in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. Most programs recruited Leep as a safety, but Northwood also likes him as a running back.
Leep carried 33 times for 466 yards and four touchdowns, caught 23 passes for 536 yards and three touchdowns, made 73 tackles, intercepted four passes and broke up 11 passes. He was a third-team all-state selection as a wide receiver.
“Most of my offers were to play defensive back and I love defensive back," said Leep, who plans to major in marketing. "I love coming up and tackling people. I like covering. But they actually offered me as an athlete. They hinted on starting me on the offensive side of the ball at running back. They said they didn’t sign very many running backs in this class. I told them I didn’t mind what position I play. I just want to get on the field."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
