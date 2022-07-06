ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Steeler Leep usually flashes a broad smile, the product of strong faith and an optimistic outlook.
He admits, though, frustration has crept in. The Fairland senior safety lost his father, Rusty, to cancer on Jan. 6. He, mother Shawna and sister Holli took the loss hard.
Then came a hip injury that temporarily limited Leep’s ability to show what he can do at college camps. Expected scholarship offers didn’t come last season, even though his play was stellar. At 5-foot-10, 175-pounds he had adequate size. Running 4.7 in the 40-yard dash he had enough speed for NCAA Division II. His 4.838 grade point average was more than enough to attract colleges.
“I’m so thankful God has been so good to me,” Leep said. “At the beginning of this process I was getting so discouraged. I felt as if I had worked so hard and not a lot had come.”
Leep continued working.
“All the hard work, the extra days in the weight room, running up my hill, it’s starting to pay off,” Leep said.
Recently, Leep received scholarship offers from Gannon University, Limestone University and West Virginia Wesleyan College.
“I want to thank the coaching staffs that believe in me, who are giving me a chance to play in their programs,” Leep said. “College football is a job. It’s not a hobby anymore. You have to balance your schoolwork with football. It means a lot to me that they have faith in me.”
More offers might come. Leep played well in recent 7 on 7 scrimmages, picking off two passes at Huntington High against the Highlanders, Gallia Academy and Poca, then snagging another interception Thursday in a workout vs. River Valley and Wayne. He also made defenders miss as a receiver.
“Our linebackers made it easy on me rerouting defenders,” Leep said. “They redirect routes and it takes a second longer that the quarterback isn’t looking at me. Our corners have been great. We’re young. Jack Hayden is a sophomore who’s been fantastic. Kam Kitts is going to be a Group of Five player. Bryson Hunt is a fantastic athlete. Seven on seven, we’re a really good football team. We have a lot of athletes, a lot of ball hawks.”
Leep intercepted six passes last season. Kitts picked off four and Hunt three.
Leep said he wishes his dad could see him play his final high school season.
“I do everything I can to try to include him,” Leep said of Rusty. “He was such a major part of my life. I wouldn’t be the athlete I am today, the person, the Christian, the student without him. There’s nothing I’d like to do more than sit down and talk with him after I got these offers, but I can’t. I go up to his grave and sit there a little bit, not to necessarily talk to him, but just to be there makes me feel a little bit better.
Leep said his mom and sister have been strong, despite their grief. Shawna teaches in the Fairland system. Holli is a cheerleader at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio.
“Everyone tells me they’re sorry he’s not here for this, but he’s here for this,” Steeler Leep said. “He’s seeing everything I’m doing. I’m blessed he made it this long. They gave him 40 months to live a couple of years ago. He said his goal was to see me score my first varsity touchdown (78 yards vs. Chesapeake) and see my sister graduate. He got to do both.”
Leep is a leader on a young team that has gone 18-4 the last two seasons and made deep runs in the Division VI playoffs. Fairland moves up to Division V for 2022.
“I think a lot of people are worried about our youth,” Leep said. “We have athletes coming out everywhere. You’ll never meet a tougher football team. We might not be as talented as last year. We’re still going to make the playoffs and make a deep playoff run. Out schedule is tough. We’re going to give everything we’ve got.”
Leep knows his dad wouldn’t have it any other way.