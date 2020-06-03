HUNTINGTON — Before Nov. 3, 2002, Byron Leftwich was recognized for his arm.
After that, the Marshall University quarterback became known for leg and heart.
Leftwich's leg was broken on a hit during the first quarter of a 34-20 loss at Akron. Leftwich went to a nearby hospital, returned to the game and, astonishingly, to the field where the Thundering Herd's offensive linemen carried him down the field after each play as he engineered two touchdown drives.
That's the day Leftwich emerged from the shadow of Chad Pennington and took his place among Marshall greats.
"That was a heroic performance," said tackle Steve Sciullo, one of two linemen who carried Leftwich. "If (Heisman Trophy voters) don't see that, they're blind. It proved he's the best player in the country."
Leftwich finished sixth in the Heisman voting that year. Carson Palmer of USC won it. Had there been a vote for toughness and determination, Leftwich would have won in a landslide.
"We just said, 'Let's get him,'" Sciullo said, referring to himself and guard Steve Perretta. "We lifted him up and sprinted down there. He's a big boy (6-foot-5, 250 pounds). It took a lot out of us."
Leftwich completed 14 of 24 passes for 208 yards in the second half. How that came about nearly was as amazing as the quarterback's return itself. With no ambulance (also amazing) at the Rubber Bowl, Leftwich talked an Akron trainer into driving him to the hospital. The Herd star was quickly treated and released, which prompted him to hatch a wild plan to return to the game. Leftwich begged the trainer to hurry back to the stadium.
"Coming back, we broke every rule there was," Leftwich said. "I told him, 'Floor it for me.' He helped me out there. We flew through the city of Akron."
The trainer didn't know it, but he nearly sabotaged his team's victory.
"We didn't know he had returned to the stadium," Sciullo said, adding that he and his teammate had mistaken Herd fans' cheers for MU recovering a fumble. "We looked over and there he was. A bunch of us started tearing up in the huddle."
Those tears were contagious.
"It was amazing," Leftwich said. "I had never seen those guys cry before."
Now the offensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Leftwich not only is known for his arm, heart and leg, but his mind. Many regard him as a rising star and future head coach. For sure, no one is tougher.