Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20201210-hds-ward.jpg
Buy Now

Longtime Ceredo-Kenova High School football coach Carl Ward, 91, died Wednesday night. Ward led the Wonders to 10 state football championships.

 The Herald-Dispatch file photo

KENOVA -- Legendary Ceredo-Kenova High School coach Carl Ward has died. He was 91.

Ward died at his home in Hospice care Wednesday night. 

Ward coached the Wonders to a West Virginia record 10 state championships in football, as well as two in boys basketball and one ion track and field during a 28-year career at C-K. His football teams reached the Class AA playoffs 16 times and went 23-6, with a 10-3 mark in title games.

The Wonders went 244-61-1 under Ward, who set a state record for victories at one school. Ward's football teams won championships in 1963, ’65, ’67 ’71, ’74, ’75, ’78, ’80, ’81 and ’83. He was elected to the West Virginia Sports Writers Hall of Fame in 1994, his first year on the ballot.

The Herald-Dispatch will publish a more-detailed story in its Friday editions.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.