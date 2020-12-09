KENOVA -- Legendary Ceredo-Kenova High School coach Carl Ward has died. He was 91.
Ward died at his home in Hospice care Wednesday night.
Ward coached the Wonders to a West Virginia record 10 state championships in football, as well as two in boys basketball and one ion track and field during a 28-year career at C-K. His football teams reached the Class AA playoffs 16 times and went 23-6, with a 10-3 mark in title games.
The Wonders went 244-61-1 under Ward, who set a state record for victories at one school. Ward's football teams won championships in 1963, ’65, ’67 ’71, ’74, ’75, ’78, ’80, ’81 and ’83. He was elected to the West Virginia Sports Writers Hall of Fame in 1994, his first year on the ballot.
The Herald-Dispatch will publish a more-detailed story in its Friday editions.