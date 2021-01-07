WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — Symmes Valley built a nine-point fourth-quarter lead and held on for a 56-55 victory over Ironton St. Joe Tuesday in boys high school basketball.
Luke Leith led the Vikings (3-3 overall, 3-2 Southern Ohio Conference) with 16 points and 19 rebounds. Drew Scherer scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Grayson Walsh scored 12 points.
Jimmy Mahlmeister paced the Flyers (4-2, 3-1) with 19 points. J.C. Damron scored 14.
IRONTON ST. JOE 10 12 13 20 — 55: Rowe 3, Whaley 0, Sheridan 9, Damron 14, Johnson 8, M. Mahlmeister 0, J. Mahlmeister 19, Weber 2.
SYMMES VALLEY 13 13 18 12 — 56: Brammer 4, Leith 16, Patterson 6, Ferguson 1, Best 3, Scherer 13, Justice 0, Walsh 12.
WHEELERSBURG 60, WAVERLY 51: The Pirates, ranked 11th in Division III, rallied from a 12-point deficit to defeat the Tigers, ranked 10th in Division II, at the Waverly Downtown Arena.
Waverly led 32-20 at 7:45 of the third quarter, but Wheelersburg stormed back with a 15-4 run in the final 4:54 to improve to 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the Southern Ohio Conference. Waverly fell to 4-1 and 2-1.
J.J. Truitt topped Pirates’ scorers with 17 points. Eli Swords scored 14 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Carter McCorkle and Matthew Miller each scored 10 points. Trey Robertson led the Tigers with 27 points.
Girls
SOUTH POINT 28, IRONTON 25: Sarah Mitchell scored 14 points, including two key free throws in the fourth quarter, to help the Pointers (2-4 overall, 2-4 Ohio Valley Conference) to a triumph over the host Fighting Tigers at the Conley Center.
Mitchell and Karmen Bruton combined for all nine of South Point’s points in the fourth quarter, while Ironton managed just three points in losing a 22-19 lead.
Kirsten Williams paced the Tigers (3-5, 2-4) with 11 points.
SOUTH POINT 3 11 5 9 — 28: Jones 4, Roach 6, Belville 0, Mitchell 14, Bruton 4, Staley 0.
IRONTON 9 5 8 3 — 25: Lackey 0, C. Cecil 0, Zornes 2, K. Williams 11, Morgan 1, E. Williams 4, Patterson 0, Carpenter 7.
SOUTH GALLIA 59, FEDERAL HOCKING 56: The Rebels (6-4 overall, 3-3 Tri-Valley Conference) used a 21-0 run to lead by 22 points in the fourth quarter and held on for a win over the Lancers (7-4, 2-4) in Mercerville, Ohio.
Macie Sanders led South Gallia with 22 points and seven rebounds. Jessie Rutt and Tori Triplett each scored 10 points. Paige Tolson, a Glenville State College signee, led Federal Hocking with 22 points. Kylie Tabler scored 11. Tiffany Allen snagged 12 rebounds and scored nine points. Alex Smith snared 10 rebounds.
FEDERAL HOCKING 6 10 8 32 — 56: Tolson 22, Tabler 11, Allen 9, Smith 7, Jarvis 4, Tate 3.
SOUTH GALLIA 7 14 26 12 — 59: Sanders 22, Rutt 10, Triplett 10, Halley 8, Lambert 6, Wells 3.
BOYD COUNTY 77, FAIRVIEW 16: The Lions raced to a 29-0 lead and rolled to a victory over the Eagles in Westwood, Kentucky.
Harley Paynter and Emilee Neese led Boyd County (2-0) with 17 points each. Josey Nelson topped Fairview (0-1) with 10 points.
BOYD COUNTY 29 15 17 16 — 77: Whitmore 4, Rucker 6, Paynter 17, Biggs 8, Roberts 9, Caldwell 2, Moore 2, Neese 17, Christian 6, Woods 2, Stewart 2, Jordan 2, Ramey 0.
FAIRVIEW 2 8 3 3 — 16: Nelson 10, Newton 5, Loving 1, Mi. Caskey 0, Worthington 0, Stidham 0, Ma. Caskey 0, Meade 0, Ruley 0, Wallace 0, N. Tackett 0, M. Tackett 0.
Wrestling
CENTENARY, Ohio — Host Gallia Academy defeated a trio of foes Wednesday in a quad meet.
The Blue Devils beat Ironton 57-23, Marietta 72-12 and Alexander 42-31 in going 30-12 overall. Todd Elliott (120 pounds), Garytt Schwall (132), Cole Hines (152) and Hudson Shamblin (160) all went 3-0 for Gallia Academy.