HUNTINGTON – First fight, first man out. Dustin Lemon handled the occasion flawlessly at the King of the Mountain State boxing show at the conference room at the Mountain Health Arena.
Lemon, who had a big cheering contingent since he’s from Proctorville, Ohio, scored a second-round TKO over Daniel Kritzweiser of Portsmouth. The end came at :44.
“Nervous, excited,” Lemon, 24, said of his first bout. “Tried to stay on him as much as I could.”
Lemon trains at TKO Boxing with coach Terrance Kelly and also at Ground Zero, two Huntington facilities.
Lemon said he appreciated the fan support. He is a graduate of Fairland High School.
“Lot of friends here,” Lemon said. “You appreciate the support.”
Lemon said he wishes he could’ve stopped his opponent.
“My first right hurt him,” Lemon said. “I didn’t expect that at first. I wanted to sleep him (knockout). But I got it done. This is what I want to do.”
The show featured 15 bouts with fighters from local, to Massachusetts to Virginia.
Bout No. 9 generated the biggest excitement up to that point.
In the heavyweight class, Matt Crist sent Thomas Flanery to the canvas with a right late in the first round. There was an 8 count, Flanery got up, had a limp, but continued. He took it to Crist the next two rounds with numerous shots to the head as the fans got loud and started chanting, “let’s go red.’
When the final bell sounded, Flanery had the loud backing of the fans. However, the cheers turned to boos when the decision was announced. A draw.
In the main event, Garry Roland (7-1) met Matt Adams (5-0).
Results
201+: Dustin Lemon, def. Daniel Kritzweiser, TKO, :44, 2nd.
170: David Lynn def. Derek Efaw, major dec.
201+: Rob Perez def. Zach Willet, TKO, :48, 1st.
201: James Dodd dec. Eli Kerr.
140: Justin Milam def. Andrew Toppin, TKO, 1:48, 2nd.
201+: Jesse Byron def. Alex Davis, TKO, 1:22, 2nd.
