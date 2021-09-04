ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Jack Lengyel never has rooted against Marshall nor Navy, so Saturday’s football game left the former Thundering Herd coach and Midshipmen athletic director in a quandary.
“I’m hoping and praying for a tie,” said Lengyel, who was honored before Saturday’s game and participated in the coin flip. “I’m rooting for a tie.”
Lengyel coached Marshall’s young Thundering Herd from 1971 through 1974, leading the program after the Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash near Tri-State Airport killed all 75 people aboard, including most of the MU football team. He was athletic director at Navy from 1988 to 2001.
“I’m honored (Navy A.D.) Chet Gladchuk did this,” Lengyel said. “I really appreciate the sensitivity and the opportunity to be a part of this game. I’m so appreciative.”
Lengyel, 86, fondly reminisced about his days at both schools. He said he remembered taking his team to Spring Hill Cemetery, where a memorial to those who died in the crash stands. Coaches who followed Lengyel carried on that tradition each year.
“I told them, I can’t promise you victories,” Lengyel said. “On other days, on other fields, there will be victories, and you are a part of that.”
In the days leading up to the Marshall-Navy game, Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo spoke of Lengyel’s presence and the ability for both schools to join in honoring the longtime college football ambassador.
“There’s a great tie between both schools,” Niumatalolo said. “To be able to do this and to represent Jack — two institutions that are very important to him, you know, it’s exciting.”
Lengyel’s connections to both schools were landmark in nature.
As the coach of the “Young Thundering Herd,” Lengyel was responsible for the groundwork that kept Marshall’s program alive at a time when it was in peril following the greatest sports tragedy in history.
His time at Navy was also historic as he became the first civilian athletic director of the Naval Academy in 1988 and stayed until 2001.
Lengyel later served as the interim athletic director at Temple University in 2002, at Eastern Kentucky University from 2002-03 and at the University of Colorado from 2004-05.
In 2005, Lengyel received the John L. Toner Award from the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame for his service at Navy.
In 2019, Lengyel was also named to the NFF and College Football Hall of Fame’s 150th Anniversary Team of Excellence.
ALI RUNS TO PAYDIRT: Marshall running back Rasheen Ali did not start Saturday’s game against Navy.
Ali sure found ways to finish, though.
Ali scored all three Marshall touchdowns in the first half, scoring on runs of 2, 3 and 4 yards to push the Herd to a 21-0 halftime lead.
SPECIAL TEAMS WORK: Marshall got two huge special teams plays in the first half on Saturday.
After Navy used a reverse to get into Marshall’s red zone, T.J. Johnson blocked a 41-yard field goal attempt to keep the Midshipmen scoreless.
On Navy’s next possession, Marshall forced a punt and Naquan Renalds smothered the first punt of Duke Pa’ane’s Navy career to lead to a Rasheen Ali touchdown.
SIMMONS RETURNS HOME: Marshall defensive end Shane Simmons had a special first game with the Thundering Herd.
Simmons, a grad transfer from Penn State, is a native of Laurel, Md., which is 20 miles away from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
The 6-foot-4, 246-pound defensive end is a graduate of DeMatha Catholic in Washington, D.C.
SERVICEMAN STEVENS: New Marshall kicker Andrew Stevens is a 27-year-old who came back to football after completing his own service for our country.
According to Marshall personnel, Stevens was a member of the Air Force previously before he resumed his football career.
PLAYERS WHO DIDN’T TRAVEL: Marshall tight end Amir Richardson did not travel due to the death of his father this week.
Marshall cornerback Joshua Bowers, safety Charles Bell and defensive lineman Immanuel Bush are others who were surprise omissions from the travel squad. Bush had been injured earlier in preseason. It is unknown whether that factored into the decision on him
Others who did not travel include safety Kerion Martin, linebacker Tyriek Bell, defensive lineman Arak McDuffie, punters Jared Porter and John McConnell, longsnapper Matthew Bosset, offensive linemen Eric Meeks, Chris Graham, Jacob Kirkendoll and Emmanuel Haefele, tight end Hayden Hagler and kicker Avery Musick.