Jack Lengyel, right, coach of Marshall University's Young Thundering Herd football team, talks with current Marshall coach Charles Huff Friday during a luncheon for the 1971 MU football team at Rooster's in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Jack Lengyel said he looks forward to seeing Bobby Bowden again.
Lengyel, the coach of Marshall’s Young Thundering Herd from 1971 through 1974, spoke fondly of the late West Virginia University and Florida State University football coach Friday while in town for the 1971 MU team reunion.
“He was an outstanding coach,” Lengyel, 86, said of Bowden, who died Aug. 8 at age 91. “He was a great man. It broke my heart when he passed. He was a Baptist minister, and he was the best. He had some sons who were pretty good coaches, too.”
Bowden’s sons Terry, Tommy and Jeff were successful college coaches.
Lengyel said Bobby Bowden influenced him on and off the field.
“He was not only a great coach, but a great person,” Lengyel said. “He understood people. He knew how to get to their heart, and that’s what made him a great coach. I’d love to see him again.”
Bowden helped Lengyel and his staff at Marshall learn the Houston Veer, a run-based offense that uses deception to keep defenses off balance.
“Bobby helped me with that offense and learning how to pitch the ball in that offense,” Lengyel said. “When I came down here we didn’t have many players, so we had to find an offense we could use.”
Lengyel said he enjoyed his relationships with several college football legends.
“One thing football brought me was the association with all of the wonderful coaches,” Lengyel said. “You talk about Woody (Hayes) at Ohio State, Bo (Schembechler) at Michigan, Ara (Parseghian) at Notre Dame, Bob Wren at Ohio, Bill Hess at Ohio, Eddie Sherman at Muskingum, Lee Tressel at Baldwin-Wallace, we all go way back.”
The former Young Thundering Herd leader said he still watches college football from a coach’s standpoint.
“I want to know what they’re thinking, what they do with their defensive backs, how they hide their defensive backs,” Lengyel said. “They do decoy coverages. The quarterback comes and checks off, then they move again. There’s a lot of movement. The quarterback has to be really sharp to keep up with what’s going on.”
While Lengyel said he has many fond memories of coaching, he said football today is a better game.
“There are a lot of things transpiring in college football that makes it such an interesting game,” Lengyel said. “The receivers are quicker, faster and stronger. The game has changed, and it’s for the better. It really is. I like the game.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
