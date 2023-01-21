We all have a “Most Unforgettable Character” in our lives.
It just naturally seems to happen.
And so it is with Alfred Ferguson. The difference is Ferguson, who is a long-time Circuit Court judge in Cabell County, calls Leo Byrd his “Most Unforgettable Character.”
Yes, THAT Leo Byrd.
"He lived on 19th Street and Charleston Avenue,” Ferguson remembered. "His dad, I think, was a Baptist minister. Right there on Charleston Avenue, there was a garage there and they had an old basket there. If you drove by, you could see Leo playing there any time of the day.
"He and I started in junior high school together. Then, I went to Huntington East and he went to Huntington High. Then, we got together at Marshall after that. We both graduated the same year.”
Of course, any conversation about Byrd starts and ends with his basketball ability. After all, the 6-foot-1 Byrd was an NCAA All-American in both the 1956-57 and 1958-59 seasons for Marshall.
"Do you remember how many points he averaged per game his senior year?" Ferguson asked.
My guess was about 29 points.
"Yes, I think it was 29.3, to tell the truth,” Ferguson replied. “And do you know who he was second in scoring to in the country? Oscar Robertson. I think Oscar was a year ahead of Leo and he played at the University of Cincinnati.”
Then, Ferguson revealed a little-known fact about Byrd.
"Here's the thing about Leo,” he said. “When he was a kid, he had polio and, basically, couldn't use his left hand and arm. So, when he played basketball, he always had to dribble to the right and shoot with his right hand. He could not shoot a layup with his left hand."
What an enormous disadvantage.
"Absolutely,” Ferguson replied. “When I was a kid -- I'm 85 years old now -- a kid was scared to death of polio. I mean, that was a death sentence if you got polio. But Leo got it and I don't know how old he was.
"Then, he went to Huntington High and I don't know if you know Bill Watson. Bill is a lawyer. Leo and Bill were the big players on the team at Huntington High. Watson went on to play for Duke later on.
"He broke his arm and couldn't play in the state tournament -- they always had it in Huntington at that time. So, it was up to Leo to carry Huntington High in the tournament. In the three games -- I think they played Mullens in the championship -- Leo scored a total of 128 points. He averaged almost 43 points per game.”
Next stop? Marshall. And Byrd continued to amaze everyone with his scoring ability.
“He scored a lot of points by following up on his shot,” Ferguson said. “He'd take a shot and miss it, but he'd follow it up. You know, guys don't follow up their shots anymore.
"The amazing thing about him was he was a survivor from polio and could not use that hand, but still averaged 29 points per game."
How was that possible? Only one way. It took ultimate competitiveness.
"Leo was the most competitive person I have ever met in my entire life,” Ferguson said. “Leo invited me and my wife out to his house in Shoals out in Wayne one day. And I said, 'Hey, you've got a croquet set in your backyard.' And he said, 'Do you want to play?' I had played a lot of croquet, so I said, 'Yeah, I'll play you.'
"He was a stinger before I got through my first wicket. That was Leo Byrd. It was like he was playing for the world championship any time you played anything with him.
"He had never played tennis before, so he decided he wanted to play tennis. Before he graduated from Marshall, he made the tennis team.
"Have you ever been to Davis' Place? They have shuffle board there. Well, Leo, if you challenged him in that, it was like playing for the world championship. I loved him, but he was the most competitive guy I'd ever seen in my life."
That is how Leo Byrd lived. And that’s how he died at the age of 54. There was no one else quite like him.
Just ask Al Ferguson.