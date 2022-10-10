Huntington head coach Billy Seals talks with Kiyou Jackson (58) as the Highlanders take on Cabell Midland during a high school football game on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Bob Sang Stadium in Huntington.
Huntington head coach Billy Seals talks with Kiyou Jackson (58) as the Highlanders take on Cabell Midland during a high school football game on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Bob Sang Stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON -- The familiar names receive most of the attention from fans and press, but Huntington High's football team is more than Gavin Lochow, Robby Martin, Duane Harris, Donovan Garrett and Jonny Aya-Ay.
The Highlanders (5-1) entertain Parkersburg (3-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bob Sang Stadium. The Big Reds no doubt will prepare for Huntington High's stars, but must also contend with a litany of other players responsible for the team's five-game winning streak.
"I think Kiyou Jackson has been phenomenal the last few weeks doing the things we ask him to do," HHS coach Billy Seals said of the 5-foot-10, 280-pound junior defensive tackle. "He's re-establishing the line of scrimmage, playing physical, playing with hands, pushing linemen two and three yards into the backfield after the snap of the football. He's played really, really well."
Graduation depleted the Highlanders' linebacking corps, but that unit has come on strong as new starters have grown comfortable in their roles.
"Cam Veazy is getting better every week at linebacker, as well as Walt Williams," Seals said of the juniors. "Those guys have played well."
Seals said the secondary is the team's strength on defense. It already was talented, but the re-addition of junior safety Jonathan Jackson has made the defensive backfield even batter.
"Jonathan Jackson has knocked off some rust from not playing last year," Seals said. "He started for us as a freshman at corner, so he's getting better every week. (Junior safety) Wiz Tye is getting better every week."
Improving each week is key. Since an opening 29-28 loss at Spring Valley, Huntington High hasn't scored fewer than 42 points in any game. None of the last five foes has stayed closer than within 27 points.
Seals, though, said room for improvement is plentiful.
"We have to continue to play tough, physical football and get off the field," Seals said of taking on Parkersburg. "It's no secret our offense has had a lot of success this year. They can't have success if we're out there on defense all night long."
Entering the season, the offensive line was a concern. Martin, a major college prospect, was the lone returning starter. Seals said the unit's play has been mixed.
"We've had times the offensive line has played well," Seals said. "We've had times we stink. We have to get more movement inside between our guards and center. Our tackles have to play better."
Seals said he didn't want to be to picky.
"It's hard to gripe when you're averaging 500 yards a game on offense, but we have to run the football better," Seals said. "That's one thing I think we have to continue to work on. These guys are working hard. They're not complacent. They're working hard to get better. We have to cut out mistakes and look for them to continue to improve."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
