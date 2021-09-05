WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — Ridgedale (2-1) built a 27-0 lead and rolled to a triumph over Green (0-3) Saturday afternoon at Ed Miller Stadium.
The Rockets took advantage of a Bobcats turnover to set up Kaden Lester’s 71-yard touchdown pass to Collin Stephens with 5 seconds left in the first quarter. Nathan Thiel kicked the extra point to make it 7-0.
Lester ran 5 yards for a touchdown with 6:36 remaining in the third quarter to boost Ridgedale’s lead to 14-0. Lester followed with a 39-yars TD pass to Thiel at 10:47 of the fourth quarter to make it 20-0.
The Rockets added another touchdown before Green’s Nathaniel Brannigan scored on a 1-yard plunge and the Bobcats were successful on the two-point conversion to set the score.
RIVER VIEW 47, MEIGS 14: The Black Bears (2-1) used a 24-point second quarter to take control in a victory over the Marauders in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Meigs (1-2) was supposed to play Coal Grove, but COVID-19 concerns led to the cancellation of that game. River View agreed to replace the Hornets.
Cruz Mobley scored on runs of 6 and 13 yards, then Salter Sempsel caught a 22-yard TD pass from Carter Fry to turn a 16-14 lead into a 40-14 edge by halftime.
Fry completed 12 of 20 passes for 234 yards. Sempsel caught four balls for 142 yards. For Meigs, Coulter Cleland completed 7 of 14 passes for 147 yards.
Tennis
WHEELERSBURG 4, MINFORD 1: The visiting Pirates improved to 7-0 with a win over the Falcons.
Maria Nolan and Isabella Hamilton won singles matches for Wheelersburg. Emma Brinkman and Hailee Corona joined Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney in winning doubles matches. Minford’s Miranda Johnson won in No. 2 singles.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.