HUNTINGTON — Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni summed up his team’s 72-68 loss to Rice in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament by saying the Herd did not “play Marshall basketball.”
By his own definition, Marshall basketball is a high-energy, fast-paced game that is predicated on quick movement and working on the fly.
The only flight that Marshall took this week, though, was the flight to Frisco, Texas, and the subsequent flight home after being bounced.
Just as his team in its quest to find a win, D’Antoni searched unsuccessfully to find the answers following the game.
“No energy in our pick-and-rolls and our movement,” D’Antoni said. “People came to the bench and looked tired. For whatever reason, I’m not sure, but it’s a big disappointment — for all of us, not just me.”
Marshall jumped out to an early 18-12 lead following a dunk by Darius George, but the Herd’s offense from there went stagnant, not scoring a point over the next five minutes with many turnovers and forced 3-pointers.
As the Herd’s shots did not fall, so too did their heads.
Marshall was visibly frustrated with players staring up into the crowd, others standing with hands on their hips and a few shaking their heads at missed opportunities.
Midway through the second half, it appeared that Marshall briefly woke up as the team went on a 9-0 run.
The run was capped by a vintage Marshall play — a Jarrod West steal and outlet to Mikel Beyers for a lob to Taevion Kinsey that gave Marshall a 47-45 lead.
According to West, though, as soon as the Herd went on that run over two minutes to get the lead, the team reverted back to the exact things that dug them a hole in the first place.
Rice answered that run with a 14-2 run of its own over the ensuing three minutes to take its biggest lead at 10.
“I don’t know if we took our foot off the gas or we just had bad execution on the defensive end, which gave them open shots and they made them,” West said. “I think that’s what it came down to.”
Perhaps the most frustrating thing for West and D’Antoni was that once down 10, Marshall finally woke up and starting playing with the urgency that March requires, cutting the deficit to three in the final seconds before bowing out.
“I can’t really explain that, honestly,” said West, who finished with 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds. “Energy is something I pride myself on, but I don’t know ...
“When it comes to energy, I don’t know, man. I’m not entirely sure. I really don’t know. They had energy, Rice did, for sure. If they didn’t have anything, they had that. And they won the game, so I guess that’s the correlation.”
It was as bad a loss as what Marshall has seen since the early portion of the 2019-20 season.
And it’s one that will be stinging the team for the next seven months before they are able to take the court again.