ONA — As if returning four starters and most its bench from a state runner-up team wasn’t enough, Cabell Midland High School added 334 victories and nine state championships to its bench.
Former Huntington St. Joe girls coach Shannon Lewis has joined the Knights as a volunteer assistant coach to head man Matt Adkins. Cabell Midland also added Corey Woomer as a paid assistant, replacing Caitlyn Carper, who took a job as head coach of the Vinton County girls. Randy Templeton returns.
Lewis left Huntington St. Joe in August in anticipation of coaching a girls team at Huntington Prep, but the school opted not to field a girls team until the 2022-2023 season.
“When the Huntington Prep thing didn’t work out, I was talking to a (Cabell Midland) parent who encouraged me to apply for (Carper’s) job,” Lewis said. “They’d already hired Corey and he’s a good hire, so Matt asked me to be a volunteer coach.”
Lewis is familiar with the Knights. He said he has coached six of the players in AAU ball in the West Virginia Thunder system.
Cabell Midland went 11-4 last season and reached the Class AAA state championship game, where it fell 58-49 to Huntington High.
“I’m excited,” Lewis said. “I hope I can help them a little bit.”
Lewis went 334-112 with the Irish, winning nine state championships and playing in 12 title games. He led Huntington St. Joe to a No. 14 national ranking in 2020.
Woomer, who coached Milton Middle School football to the Cabell County championship game last year and this season, said he is happy to be part of the Knights’ staff.
“It should be fun,” Woomer said. “I’ve never coached girls before, so it’ll be different, but I’ve coached high school boys and middle school boys. We should be really good at Midland this year.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.