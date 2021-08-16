HUNTINGTON -- Shannon Lewis has resigned as athletic director and head girls basketball coach at Huntington St. Joe High School.
One of the more successful coaches in any sport in state history, Lewis said he is "looking to start some new endeavors." While Lewis didn't identify what is next for him, Huntington Prep is known to be interested in starting a girls basketball program.
"I would like to thank Jim Isaac and Patrick Finneran for hiring me as the girls basketball coach 18 years ago," Lewis said. "I appreciate the St. Joe community welcoming me in and for their support over that time. St. Joe will always hold a special place in my heart."
Lewis, a Barboursville High School graduate and former Marshall University golfer, thanked his former players, their parents, and assistant coaches.
"(I'm) looking to start some new endeavors," said Lewis, who went 334-112 at St. Joe. "Prayers would be appreciated for these new beginnings."
Lewis led the Irish to nine Class A state championships and three runner-up finishes from 2008 through 2019. St. Joe was favored to win the 2020 state title when the season was canceled because of COVID-19 during the state tournament. The 2020 Irish were 25-1 and ranked 14th in the nation by MaxPreps. St. Joe played a rugged schedule against some of the better teams in the nation the last several years.
The Irish won state titles in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019. St. Joe voluntarily moved up Class AAA last season and reached the region finals before losing to Logan.
Greenup County girls coach Paul Miller said he was contacted about the St. Joe job.
"I told them I have unfinished business at (Greenup County) and was happy there," Miller said. "I would be staying put."
Former St. Joe assistant Dave Jenkins said he's not a candidate for the St. Joe job.
