HUNTINGTON -- Autumn Lewis of Cabell Midland and Alezha Turner of Huntington High earned first-team honors on the All-Mountain State Athletic Conference girls basketball team, released Thursday.
Gary Green of South Charleston was named coach of the year. Kalissa Lacy of George Washington was chosen player of the year.
The first team included Bre Wilson and Aleea Crites of Parkersburg; Myra Cuffee and Maliha Witten of South Charleston; Liz Cadle of Woodrow Wilson; Jasmine Symns of Riverside; and Lauren Harmison of George Washington.
The second unit featured Kaiti Swann of Huntington High, Rylee Allie and K.K. Potter of Cabell Midland and Brea Saunders of Spring Valley. Also on the second team was Victoria Staunton of Woodrow Wilson; Natalyia Sayles of Capital; Vivian Ho of George Washington; and Maddi Leggett of Parkersburg.
Sidney Meredith of Spring Valley, Madison Slash of Huntington High, Jayda Allie of Cabell Midland and Nadia Legros of Hurricane earned special mention, as did Kiersten Eggleston of St. Albans; Genevieve Potter of South Charleston; Jamara Walton of Woodrow Wilson; and Kristen Lowers of Parkersburg.
Earning honorable mention was LaTahia Jackson of Huntington High, Maggie Odour of Hurricane, Jazmyn Wheeler of Cabell Midland and Hallie Bailey of Spring Valley. Also receiving honorable-mention honors was Chloe Frantz of Woodrow Wilson; Mia Terry of South Charleston; B.B. Clark of St. Albans; Talayah Boxley of Capital; Mary Lyle Smith of George Washington; Alanna McKenzie of Riverside; and Sierra Mason of Parkersburg.