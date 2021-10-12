Fairland's Maddie Miller (21) drives against South Point's Alli Stidham during a high school soccer game. Miller scored two goals Monday in Rome Township, Ohio, to lead the Dragons to a 3-1 victory over the Pointers.
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Angela Li scored with 11 seconds left in the first half to lift Fairland to a 3-1 victory over South Point Monday night in girls high school soccer.
Li assisted Maddie Miller at 33:47 to tie the game after South Point’s Jaycie Walters put the Pointers ahead 1-0 with a goal at 10:23. Miller, who has 22 goals this season, added a score off a penalty kick at 52:20. Jessica King made three saves for Fairland.
Boys soccer
BOYD COUNTY 2, EAST CARTER 1: Grant Chaffin scored off a J.B. Terrill assist to give the Lions (17-2) a victory over the Raiders (10-7-2) in the semifinals of the 16th Region tournament in Morehead, Kentucky.
East Carter took a lead when Austin Fruth scored off a pass from Christian Winter. Terrill tied it in the 21st minute. Boyd County takes on Rowan County at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the championship game.
Cross country
TWYMAN SECOND AT UNIOTO: River Valley star runner Lauren Twyman finished second at the Unioto Invitational, running 19:44.22 to lead the Raiders to a fourth-place finish.
Marie Souther of Zane Trace won in 19:13.32. Circleville won the team title. Colton Oaehara of Western Brown ran 16:13.09 to win the boys title. Portsmouth’s Charlie Putnam was second in 16:22.91. Unioto won the boys team championship.
BOYD WINS AREA 7 TITLE: Boyd County’s boys and girls won team championships in Maysville, Kentucky.
The Lions’ J.B. Terrill won the boys race in 16:24.5. Russell’s Davis Brown was second in 16:37.1. Boyd County’s Sophia Newsome won the girls race in 19:26.11, more than 26 seconds ahead of runner-up Ava Plumb of Montgomery County.
Volleyball
FAIRVIEW 3, LAWRENCE COUNTY 0: Kiera Loving scored 16 aces and made 24 assists to lead the Eagles to a 25-3, 25-6, 25-14 victory over the Bulldogs in Westwood, Kentucky. Charlee Hobbs made 11 kills and Graycin Price 10.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
