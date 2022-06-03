LANCASTER, Ohio -- Baltimore Liberty Union's baseball players walked off the bus at Beavers Field whooping and hollering and left the same way.
The Lions beat Fairland 3-1 Friday in the Division III, Region 11 championship game to earn a berth in the state tournament. Liberty Union (24-5), ranked fourth in Ohio, is scheduled to play either Gates Mills Hawken or Apple Creek Waynedale at 4 p.m. Thursday in the state semifinals at Canal Park in Akron.
"They got the hits when they needed them and we didn't," Dragons coach Michael Hill said after his team left seven runners on base, five in scoring position.
One key inning was the difference. After being held hitless through the first three innings, Liberty Union took the lead with two runs in the fourth. Jon Wheeler walked, then scored when University of Louisville signee Jacob Miller singled to right and the ball eluded Tyler Sammons for a two-base error. Austin Fry followed with a base hit to right to plate Miller.
An inning earlier, the Lions saved a run when with two out Caden Carroll made a diving stop to his right and threw out Blaze Perry at first to prevent Brycen Hunt from scoring from second.
The missed opportunity was a microcosm of the Dragons' day. In the first inning, Hunt led off with a double and moved to third on a sacrifice by Perry, but went no further. In the fourtg, Fairland wasted singles by Cooper Cummings and Alex Rogers. In the fifth, Hunt reached for the third time, this time on an error, but was left on base. With one out in the sixth, Cummings singled and went to second on a passed ball, but was stranded there.
In the seventh, Fairland broke up the shutout when Perry doubled home Ethan Wall. Still, the Dragons (21-6) left two runners on.
"Our guys showed no quit," Hill said. "Look at that last inning. No quit at all. Their character is unbelievable."
Wheeler, a right-hander, worked in and out of trouble for the shutout and broke Fairland's 16-game winning streak. He threw an effective slider that Fairland batters frequently chased off the plate. Wheeler allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked one.
Dragons' junior right-hander Blake Trevathan pitched well, retiring the side in order four times. Outside of the fourth inning, Trevathan allowed only one base runner and no hits through the first six innings. He allowed four hits, struck out two and walked four. In the seventh, though, Braden Shreyer doubled to right-center and one out later Austin McClure tripled to left-center to make it 3-0.
Fairland reached its first region final since 1982. The Dragons lose three seniors -- Sammons, Alex Rogers and Conner Sansom -- but return most of their squad.
"We lose three key guys," Hill said. "It's the next-man-up mentality. We'll continue working and next year we should be a tough out again."
Hunt went 2 for 3 and reached base four times. Cummings was 2 for 3.
LIBERTY UNION 000 200 1 -- 3 4 1
FAIRLAND 000 000 1 -- 1 6 1
Wheeler and Ety; Travathan and Cummings.
Hitting: (BUL) Shreyer 2B, McClure 3B; (F) Hunt 2-3 2B, Cummings 2-3, Perry 2B.