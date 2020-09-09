PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Tyler Lilly was in full bloom Tuesday in helping South Point defeat Portsmouth 5-1 in boys high school soccer at Shawnee State University.
Lilly scored twice to help the Pointers (2-3-1 overall, 1-1-1 Ohio Valley Conference) beat the Trojans.
“Today was a good bounce-back game for us,” South Point coach Zach Jenkins said of the Pointers, who were coming off a 3-1 loss Thursday at Gallia Academy after an opening tie with Rock Hill. “Our early-season schedule has been rigorous, to say the least, so it was good to be able to get our guys some valuable playing time, as well as rest some of our guys who have logged a lot of minutes this season.”
Levi Lawson gave South Point a 1-0 lead off an assist by Isaiah Nease in the 20th minute. The Pointers had been a bit sluggish to that point.
“Give Portsmouth credit where it is due,” Jenkins said. “They have improved and I felt overall they worked harder than we did. We came in lazy with low intensity and they made it a dogfight for a while.”
Lilly scored off assists by Jaylon Halfhill and Logan Southhall during a six-minute span to boost the lead to 3-0.
Zane Walters’ goal in the 49th minute made it 4-0. Matthew Allen scored on a penalty kick in the 49th minute for a 5-0 lead.
Jenkins said his team wanted to work on possessing the ball and connecting passes, an area of concern heading into the contest. South Point struggled with that aspect again for 20 minutes before Lawson’s goal. After that, the Pointers played well.
“We played a lot of guys in different positions tonight trying to get a feel for where some of our younger guys can help us moving forward,” Jenkins said. “I was glad to see our seniors had four of our five goals and assisted on the fifth one. It’s nice to see guys (Allen and Walters) who have worked hard on the defensive line for four years to get a chance at scoring.”
Xander Dornon made two saves for the Pointers.
Zach Roth scored for Portsmouth in the 56th minute.
South Point returns to action at home Thursday for Senior Night.
SOUTH POINT 3 2 — 5
PORTSMOUTH 0 1 — 1
SP — Lawson (Nease assist), 20:00
SP — Lilly (Halfhill assist), 25:00
SP — Lilly (Southhall assist), 31:00
SP — Walters unassisted, 45:00
SP — Allen penalty kick, 49:00
P — Roth unassisted, 56:00