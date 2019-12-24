HAMLIN — A 10-point advantage in the second quarter boosted Lincoln County to a 61-50 win over Sissonville on Monday in boys basketball game on the Panthers’ home court.
Three players scored in double-figures for Lincoln County (3-2) which had to overcome a 20-point performance by the Indians’ Dyllan Griffith. Brodden Danberry also had 16 points for Sissonville (1-4) in the loss.
Jayce Tully led the effort for Lincoln County with 17 points. Will Carpenter added 12 and John Blankenship 11.
SISSONVILLE 14 11 16 9 — 50: Griffith 20, Bailey 1, Lucas 4, Myers 5, Jordan 2, Danberry 16, Ervin 2.
LINCOLN CO. 16 21 11 13 — 61: Blankenship 11, Tully 17, Carpenter 12, Phillips 5, Watts 2, Hunting 2, Sanders 5, Koontz 7.
Sunday
Girls
IRONTON 52, OLENTANGY 44: Lexie Arden’s 17 points led Ironton’s girls basketball team to a 52-44 win over Olentangy on Sunday in the Ironton Classic at the Conley Center.
Arden scored four points in the first quarter, three in the second and two in the third before breaking out with eight points in the fourth quarter.
That performance in the final quarter pushed the Fighting Tigers (7-1) to the win in what was a 33-31 margin for Ironton at the end of the third period.
Behind Arden, Samantha Lafon added 13 points and Riley Schreck added 10 for Ironton.
OLENTANGY 11 10 10 13 — 44: M. Spohn 9, J. Spohn 5, Stafford 20, Cummings 5, Doup 5.
IRONTON 10 12 11 19 — 52: Schreck 10, Lafon 13, Hannan 2, El. Williams 4, Ev. Williams 4, K. Williams 2, Arden 17.