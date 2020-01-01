SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Lincoln County jumped to a 39-21 lead on its way to an 83-42 victory over Sissonville Tuesday afternoon in boys high school basketball.
John Blankenship led the Panthers (6-2) with 21 points. Jayse Tully and Will Carpenter scored 15 each and Isaiah Koontz chipped in 14.
Dyllan Griffith led the Indians (1-6) with 13 points. Brodden Danberry scored 11.
Lincoln County returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home vs. Scott. Sissonville is at home vs. Herbert Hoover at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
LINCOLN COUNTY 18 21 23 21 — 83: Blankenship 21, Tully 15, Carpenter 15, Koontz 14, Watts 6, Hunting 6, Sanders 6.
SISSONVILLE 9 12 9 12 — 42: D. Griffith 13, B. Danberry 11, Jackson 2, Bailey 3, Lucas 2, Haynes 2, Johnson 1, Myers 2, Thompson 4, Ervin 2.
Monday games
Boys
IRONTON 59, ROCK HILL 39: P.J. Fitch earned his first victory as the Fighting Tigers’ coach in a game in Pedro, Ohio.
Trent Hacker scored 12 points and Gage Salyers 11 for Ironton (1-3 overall, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Owen Hankins paced the Redmen (3-6, 0-3) with 12 points.
Both teams are at home at 7:30 p.m. Friday The Tigers play against South Point. Rock Hill takes on Portsmouth.
SOUTH GALLIA 69, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 23: The Rebels (6-2) raced to a 21-2 lead and rolled to a triumph over the home-standing Tartans.
Brayden Hammond led South Gallia with 16 points. Jared Burdette scored 13, Layne Ours 11 and Jaxxin Mabe 10. Hagen Metzler and Austin Smith each scored five points to pace Sciotoville East (0-7).
Both teams return to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Rebels at Waterford, the Tartans at home vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame.
OAK HILL 43, RIVER VALLEY 14: Chase Hammond outscored the Raiders by himself, tallying 23 points as the Oaks routed the visiting Raiders.
Drew Hanning scored 14 for Oak Hill (10-2), which entertains South Webster on Tuesday. Jordan Lambert led River Valley (2-8) with eight points. The Raiders play host to South Gallia at 7 p.m. Saturday.
RUSSELL 74, FRANKLIN ROAD ACADEMY 68: The Red Devils won the championship game of the King of the Smokies tournament in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Brady Bell scored 20 points for Russell (3-5). Charlie Jachimszuk scored 17 and Tristan Miller 15.
The Panthers (2-4) from Nashville were led by Sean Casey with 17 points. Ryan Casey scored 12 and Kingston Gardner 11.
Girls
COAL GROVE 68, JACKSON 37: The Hornets (8-4) outscored the Ironwomen 21-7 in the third quarter to pull away at home.
Addi Dillow led Coal Grove, which visits Alexander on Saturday, with 27 points. Kaleigh Murphy scored 12, and Abbey Hicks and Jaidyn Griffith 10 each. Katelyn Webb led Jackson (1-8) with 18 points.
SOUTH GALLIA 53, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 24: Kiley Stapleton scored 16 points and Jessica Rutt 10 as the Rebels (6-5) walloped the Tartans (0-10).
Christine Griffith paced Sciotoville East with six points.
GREEN 58, HANNAN 41: Kame Sweeney scored 26 points as the Bobcats (7-3) beat the Wildcats in Ashton, West Virginia.
Kasey Kimbler scored 17 for Green, which takes on Rock Hill at home on Saturday. Hannan (1-4) visits Calvary Christian on Monday.
BELPRE 65, MEIGS 44: Halee Williams scored 14 points, snagged 12 rebounds and blocked three shots to lift the Eagles over the Marauders in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Abbey Lafatch scored 13 points and Curstin Griffin 11 for Belpre (8-2). Mallory Hawley led Meigs (2-8) with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Rylee Lisle scored 12 points.