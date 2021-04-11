GLEN DANIEL, W.Va. -- Lincoln County scored at the buzzer to defeat Liberty-Raleigh 56-55 Saturday in boys high school basketball.
The victory was the Panthers' third in as many days.
John Blankenship led Lincoln County (10-6) with 18 points. Scooter Phillips scored 13 and Will Carpenter 12.
Adam Drennen led the Raiders with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Braden Howell scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Baseball
IRONTON ST. JOE 11, GREEN 1: Jackson Rowe struck out 10 in a four-hitter as the host Flyers beat the Bobcats in a Southern Ohio Conference game.
Rowe also went 2 for 3. His brother Elijah Rowe also was 2 for 3 with two runs batted in. Jacob Salisbury drove in two as Ironton St. Joe improved to 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the SOC. Green fell to 1-5, 1-1.
GREEN 100 00 -- 1 4 7
IRONTON ST. JOE 112 07 -- 11 8 1
Sprouse, Ray (5) and Sanders; Rowe and M. Mahlmeister.
Hitting: (ISJ) J. Rowe 2-3, E. Rowe 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Sheridan 2B,, Salisbury 2B 2 RBI.
GREEN 6, WESTERN-PIKE 1: Levi Singleton and Wiley Sanders combined to strike out 14 as the Bobcats (2-6) defeated the Indians in Latham, Ohio.
Sanders and Singleton also combined to go 4 for 8, with Sanders driving in three runs.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 11, SYMMES VALLEY 6: The Panthers scored nine runs in the fourth inning on their way to a triumph over the Vikings.
Jaden Jessee went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs for Portsmouth Clay ((6-2 overall, 3-0 SOC). Mitchell King went 3 for 3. Clay Cottle and Carson Porginski drove in two runs each. Shaden Malone hit a solo home run. Cottle was the winning pitcher.
Softball
PORTSMOUTH 12, ROCK HILL 4: The Trojans beat the visiting Redwomen in a fundraiser game for the Southern Ohio Medical Center Compassion Fund.
Freshman Olivia Dickerson went 3 for 4 for Portsmouth (8-3 overall, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Katie Born drove in three and winning pitcher Faith Phillips two. Kyndall Kearns and Madison Perry each were 2 for 4.
Track
MINFORD INVITATIONAL: Wheelersburg's girls and Northwest's boys won team titles at the Minford Invitational track meet.
Coal Grove finished second in both divisions.
The Pirates girls totaled 146 points, 12 more than the runner-up Hornets. Jackson was third with 101, followed by Northwest with 85, Rock Hill with 47, Minford with 27, Lucasville Valley with 21, Eastern-Pike with 20, Raceland with 19, Portsmouth Clay with 15, Green and Portsmouth each with 12, South Webster with 11 and Ironton St. Joe with 9.
Northwest's boys won with 123 points. Coal Grove finished with 97. Portsmouth was third with 87, followed by Rock Hill with 64, Wheelersburg with 57, Lucasville Valley with 56, Jackson with 46, Raceland with 37, Minford with 35, South Webster with 19, Green with 14, Eastern-Pike with 11, Oak Hill with 9, New Boston with 5 and Portsmouth West with 3.