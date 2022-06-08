INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Nolan Shimp might not run like a deer, but he raised one, and Isaiah Smith is adept at dodging tacklers after dealing with 28 kids in his house.
The Lincoln County duo brings plenty of talent and some of the more interesting stories to the North-South Football Classic at noon Saturday at South Charleston High School.
Smith, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound running back committed to Alderson Broaddus College, has grown up with 28 other kids.
"I have a really big family," Smith said during media day Tuesday at West Virginia State University. "Mom's a homemaker. She adopts and fosters. There's 28 of us. She takes care of other kids."
Smith offered an honest assessment of how he deals with such a large group.
"It's kind of annoying, but it's fun," he said with a laugh. "They're funny."
Shimp, whose grandfather John played at Marshall University, has signed with West Virginia Wesleyan, where he'll major in zoology. Shimp already is off to a strong start, having raised a fawn.
"It was in Little Creek Park in Charleston," Shimp said. "I was working for a landscaping company. It was under a guy's porch and the mother was nowhere near. I took it in, bottle-fed it and raised it. It hung out with my dogs and ate dog food."
Where is the young deer now?
"It's still around," Shimp said.
Both players earned their spots on the South roster. Smith carried 184 times for 1,503 yards and 14 touchdowns last season and ran for 3,185 yards and 31 TDs in his career. Shimp averaged 15.4 tackles per game in 2021. He intercepted two passes and caused one fumble.
Both players said they're happy to put on the Panthers helmet one more time.
"It's been fun," Smith said of North-South week. "The schedule is like college, waking up at certain times, going to practice with the guys, eating with them. The plays have been easy to get down. It's fun to play with such high-caliber guys. It's going to be fun to watch."
Smith said he'll major in sports management. For now, he and Shimp are managing their time with a new crew of players and coaches.
"It's awesome," Shimp said. "I'm really enjoying it. I've learned a bunch being coached by different coaches, learning new playbooks. I hope that translates to college. I'm excited for it."
Both players said they've made friends. The players gather in a room between practices and get to know one another.
Shimp said he's excited about college.
"It'll be a huge adjustment, but I'm ready to be around a bunch of people who want to work," Shimp said. "I'm really excited about that. West Liberty was No. 1 on my list even before they offered me because of their zoo science program. They have a lot of hands-on stuff."
Both players are ready for some hands-on football Saturday.
"It's going to be fun," Smith said.