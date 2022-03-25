ONA -- A three-run first inning didn't put Lincoln County's softball team at ease.
A 6-3 lead after five innings wasn't enough for the Panthers to relax. Not even a four-run seventh inning that put Lincoln County (4-0) ahead 10-3 made the Panthers exhale.
Not until third baseman Kendall Stickler's throw met first baseman Becca Pennington's glove for the final out of a 10-7 triumph over Cabell Midland (3-3) Friday at Paul Adams Field did the Panthers rejoice.
The Knights rallied to beat Lincoln County three times last season, erasing three-run deficits twice, including in the sectional championship game, and went on to win the Class AAA state championship. The Panthers weren't about to take victory for granted Friday, no matter the score.
"We consider them our rival in softball," said Ryleigh Shull, Lincoln County's winning pitcher, of Cabell Midland. "We lost to them in the sectionals and we wanted to prove something tonight. We wanted this game for sectionals, for home-field advantage."
Shull came up huge in the victory. She struck out eight, allowed four hits and weathered three costly Panthers' errors to earn the win. The sophomore right-hander also went 1 for 2 with a home run and three runs batted in. Shull also walked and scored two runs.
Shull didn't realize how important her two-run homer to center field in the seventh inning was until after the game.
"We had some hiccups," she said. "The home run, I'm a low-ball hitter and it was low and I went down and got it."
Earlier in the seventh, with the Panthers ahead 6-3, Josie Bird singled in Haleigh Adkins, who had reached on a two-base error. After Shull's blast, Pennington singled, then scored on a double by Maci Lunsford to make it 10-3.
Back roared the Knights, evoking memories of last season's rallies that crushed Lincoln County's hopes. Olivia Bell singled, then scored on an error that put Sabrina Rose on base. Addison Perdue reached on another error that plated Rose. Quinn Ballengee singled before Jess Terry hit into a fielder's choice to score Perdue. Jenna Dorsey hit into a fielder's choice to knock in Ballengee. Hailey Roe grounded to third to end the game on a close play at first base.
Adkins went 2 for 4 with a triple, a double and three runs scored. Bird was 2 for 3 and scored three times. Pennington went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Maci Lunsford was 3 for 4 with two doubles and drove in two.
For Cabell Midland, Ballengee was 2 for 4 and Roe doubled in two runs.
The Knights visit George Washington at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The Panthers entertain Spring Valley at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
LINCOLN COUNTY 300 120 4 -- 10 12 3
CABELL MIDLAND 003 000 4 -- 7 4 2
Shull and Bird; Ballengee and Rose.
Hitting: (LC) Adkins 2-4 3B 2B, Bird 2-3, Pennington 2-4 3 RBIs, Lunsford 3-4 2 2B 2 RBI; (CM) Ballengee 2-4, Roe 2B 2 RBIs.